At&T (T) Share Value Rose While Gagnon Securities Upped Its Stake; Blair William & Company Maintains Stake in Workday (WDAY)

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 57,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.77M, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $216.01. About 890,991 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500.

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 27.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 14,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,545 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 52,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 21.32M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 11/05/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Possible IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 11/05/2018 – Noah Shachtman: EXCLUSIVE … It wasn’t just Cohen. AT&T looked to enlist other Trump allies for totally-not-shady consulting; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Ithaka Gru has invested 2.52% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Eagle Asset Management has invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 2,081 shares. Sterling Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,422 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Com holds 98,803 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Gideon Cap Advsr holds 7,462 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Moreover, Covington Cap has 0.01% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 465 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 82,711 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Quantbot LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 2,948 shares. Pitcairn Co reported 2,381 shares. Invsts has 5.30M shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Geode Mgmt Llc owns 1.56 million shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability has 151 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cookson Peirce And reported 3,664 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.07% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 11 sales for $10.85 million activity. $5.40 million worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares were sold by Bozzini James. Dermetzis Petros also sold $570,465 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares. 6,370 shares valued at $1.05 million were sold by BHUSRI ANEEL on Tuesday, January 15. Shares for $197,523 were bought by MCNAMARA MICHAEL M. Another trade for 1,800 shares valued at $296,776 was sold by Stankey Michael A.. Sisco Robynne also sold $996,435 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 21,237 shares to 107,411 shares, valued at $9.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 73,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.05M shares, and cut its stake in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Liability Ny owns 0.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 15,541 shares. Gfs Advsrs Limited Co invested in 1.45% or 155,585 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Management stated it has 0.84% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Shelton Management accumulated 4,347 shares. Stillwater Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 8,714 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Ltd Llc holds 4.78 million shares. Miles Capital has 0.63% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). State Street Corporation holds 0.73% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 296.86 million shares. Adage Capital Prns Group Limited Company reported 7.97M shares stake. Markston Lc holds 468,776 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 214,348 shares stake. Spc Finance has invested 0.18% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id holds 0.02% or 7,383 shares in its portfolio. First Personal stated it has 6,313 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Co owns 541,290 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 19,579 shares to 450,468 shares, valued at $23.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 88,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38M shares, and cut its stake in Talend Sa.

