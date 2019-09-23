At&T (T) Holder Ls Investment Advisors Has Boosted Position by $418,275 as Share Value Rose; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Lowered Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Holding as Shares Declined

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 12,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 553,965 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.56M, up from 541,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.10 million shares traded or 142.19% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for hot assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 03/04/2018 – Tower One Wireless Acquires Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 09/05/2018 – Novartis and AT&T Spoke to Mueller’s Office About Payments to Michael Cohen; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a ‘Big Mistake’ (Video); 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 24/04/2018 – AT&T and CitySwitch Sign Deal for Building, Leasing New Cell Towers Beginning in 2018; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Prices IPO for Latin American TV Business; 18/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson Prepares for the Show of a Lifetime; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 178,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 12.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $655.02M, down from 12.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 885,290 shares traded or 16.33% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Scotiabank beats earnings expectations; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank beats profit expectations, market underwhelmed; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK – BOARD APPOINTED SENIOR VP AND CHIEF ACCOUNTANT, RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank CEO Addresses Shareholders And Promotes Employee Development In His Address At The Scotiabank Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank Extends Record Streak in International Banking; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK, BANCO CENCOSUD ENTER 15YR BUSINESS PACT; 30/05/2018 – Scotiabank: McGuckin to Attend to an Illness in His Family; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO COMMENTS ON LATAM ACQUISITION POTENTIAL; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK REITERATES MID SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE GROWTH ESTIMATE; 07/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK DISCLOSES EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN FILING

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Why Worried Investors Should Back Up the Truck on Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Top Stocks for September 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Buy Opportunity: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: No-Deal Brexit More Likely – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 10.34 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $19.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 7.97M shares to 15.91M shares, valued at $588.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 210,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Coast Ltd Liability Corp owns 11,466 shares. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 41.05M shares. Moreover, Ftb Advsr Incorporated has 1.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 389,314 shares. Diversified Tru, a Tennessee-based fund reported 30,287 shares. Old Fincl Bank In stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Garland Cap Management has invested 2.84% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Northern Trust reported 86.82M shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Ipswich Mgmt Comm owns 60,109 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. 1St Source Bank & Trust reported 0.39% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Td Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 4,997 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 60,372 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Cap Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.02% or 2,074 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0.33% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 143,163 shares. 21,097 are owned by Guardian Life Insur Of America. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt holds 0.3% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 59,870 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T, Nexstar end dispute with new carriage deal – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T, union reach tentative deal with 20K workers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ResMed: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is U.S. Xpress Enterprises’s (NYSE:USX) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T, American Tower sign new long-term deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 9,167 shares to 8,659 shares, valued at $831,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 31,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,305 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl (NYSE:BAX).