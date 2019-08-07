At&T (T) Holding Held by Riggs Asset Managment Company; Baystate Wealth Management Has Upped Its Holding in Deere & Co Com (DE) as Stock Value Rose

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $151.07. About 1.31M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPECT “STRONG” MARGINS IN AGRICULTURE AND TURF BUSINESS GOING FORWARD; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS BEYOND 2018, WIRTGEN OPERATING MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 13-14 PCT

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 26.24 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HON HAI 2317.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$277.8 BLN; 08/05/2018 – AT&T says it hired firm linked to Cohen for advice on Trump; 11/05/2018 – Shortly after AT&T apologized for the “big mistake” it made in hiring President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, the company released a document explaining its relationship with the president’s fixer; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion global retraining effort is a bold response to US skills gap; 30/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) & Lead Plaint; 09/04/2018 – AT&T Helping Citizens Bank with Digital Branch Transformation; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 21/03/2018 – AT&T’s Advantage Over the Justice Department — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Co owns 0.02% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 6,706 shares. Smith Salley Associate owns 357,991 shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Financial Bank Of Hawaii reported 156,752 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mig Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,247 shares. Security Bancorp Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Oakwood Cap Lc Ca has 1.66% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Iberiabank holds 0.15% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 41,187 shares. Burns J W Inc Ny reported 0.6% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). American Inc reported 0.3% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Com reported 34,567 shares. New England Rech & Mgmt has invested 0.86% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). James Invest Research Inc owns 0.32% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 158,467 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.34% or 4.78 million shares. Baldwin Ltd Com invested 0.14% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

