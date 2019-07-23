At&T (T) Shareholder Ingalls & Snyder Upped Holding; Bank Of The West Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Raised as Valuation Rose

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 24.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 8,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,822 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, up from 36,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.64. About 3.98M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2077.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 307,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 322,281 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11M, up from 14,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $32.13. About 34.92 million shares traded or 23.56% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST CO, TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 11/05/2018 – Cohen Episode Humbles AT&T’s Vaunted Washington Lobbying Corps; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Policy Chief Robert Quinn Forced Out; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 28/05/2018 – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in trouble; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Memo Reportedly Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was ‘big Mistake,’ Announces Lobbyist Exit — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – REITERATED THAT COMPANY EXPECTS ANNUALIZED COST SYNERGIES OF $1.5 BLN BY END OF THIRD YEAR AFTER CLOSE

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. Gruber Vinzenz P. also sold $501,938 worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. America First Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,150 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cognios Capital Limited Com invested in 37,549 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Com has 1.41% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Piedmont Investment Advisors has invested 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Service Grp Inc has invested 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Charter Tru Company holds 6,730 shares. Aviva Pcl accumulated 853,091 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Wendell David Assocs Inc has 0.05% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 6,807 shares. Boltwood Capital Mgmt reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cambridge Trust invested in 0.28% or 93,562 shares. At Bankshares reported 7,246 shares. Greylin Invest Mangement Inc has 0.05% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cannell Peter B And owns 402,774 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. West Family Investments, a Illinois-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Echo Street Capital Mngmt Limited holds 0.26% or 269,468 shares in its portfolio.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,808 shares to 3,156 shares, valued at $400,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,737 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 481 shares to 16,208 shares, valued at $19.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,123 shares, and cut its stake in Ducommun Inc Del (NYSE:DCO).