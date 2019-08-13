At&T (Call) (T) Share Value Rose While Masters Capital Management Has Raised Holding; Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Value Rose While Pecaut & Company Has Raised Position by $326,646

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (Call) (T) by 35.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 705,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 2.71 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.86M, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 23.66 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS WASHINGTON POLICY CHIEF QUINN TO RETIRE; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Investment Plans Include Deployment of the FirstNet Network; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Capital Expenditures Were $6.1 Billion; 08/05/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Take Last Shots Over Time Warner as Judge Weighs Deal; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – AT CO’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EACH OF 13 NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WERE REELECTED FOR ONE-YEAR TERMS; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Cautious on North Korea | Pompeo Rails Against Iran | AT&T-Time Warner Closing Arguments; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 06/05/2018 – AT&T Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 7; 21/03/2018 – Antitrust Case Against Merger of AT&T and Time Warner Feels Stuck in the Past

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 7,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 114,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, up from 107,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 55.67M shares traded or 12.34% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- ABN AMRO BANK N.V., BOFA MERRILL LYNCH AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 16/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : BOFA MERRILL LYNCH CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $230 FROM $265; 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY HIRES SEMICONDUCTOR HEAD FROM BANK OF AMERICA; 18/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 12/04/2018 – REG-BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION FRN Variable Rate Fix; 01/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/05/2018 – UOB ceasing foreign currency banknotes import in Taiwan; 01/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr Inc holds 3.75M shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Gm Advisory Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 0.76% or 73,647 shares. Meeder Asset has 229,031 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Greenwood Gearhart Inc holds 2.06% or 224,193 shares. Iowa Financial Bank owns 89,347 shares. Iron Llc holds 0.24% or 11,989 shares. Capital Advsr Ok has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ar Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 83,138 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,898 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.65% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 96,670 were accumulated by Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) Lp. Birinyi Assoc invested in 13,820 shares. Holderness Investments, North Carolina-based fund reported 104,340 shares. Buckhead Capital Management Ltd Com owns 272,967 shares. Hemenway Trust Limited Liability Com has invested 0.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (Put) (NYSE:GM) by 500,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $18.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Management Lc holds 14,299 shares. Gladius Cap Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bessemer Group Inc Inc holds 11.08 million shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc owns 150,810 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia Trust invested in 179,568 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt invested in 295,000 shares. Rench Wealth Management reported 3.22% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 761,054 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 232,827 shares. Davis R M, Maine-based fund reported 25,683 shares. 964,338 are held by Crestwood Advsr Grp Limited. Pillar Pacific Cap has invested 1.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 34,557 were reported by Hightower Trust Lta. Aull Monroe Invest Mngmt invested 0.98% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp holds 0.3% or 45,351 shares.