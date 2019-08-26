At Bancorp Trimmed Its Stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG) as Market Value Rose; Congress Asset Management Company Lifted Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) as Valuation Rose

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 11,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 113,011 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72M, up from 101,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $128.04. About 520,752 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B

At Bancorp decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG) by 27.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 7,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 20,289 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 28,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $58.49. About 775,021 shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – ON MARCH 29, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO $1 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED OCTOBER 31, 2014 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AT QTR END, BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE OF $36.06 DECLINED 3% FROM DEC. 31, 2017; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL PROVIDE FOR REVOLVING LOANS AS WELL AS FOR ISSUANCE OF LETTERS OF CREDIT UP TO $750 MLN; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL ALSO PERMIT CO TO REQUEST INCREASE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $500 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO AMENDMENT TO ITS EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ON OR ABOUT MARCH END; 02/05/2018 – Hartford Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl to Enter Into Amendment In Existing Credit Pact; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONTINUES REVIEW OF TALCOTT’S RATINGS FOR DOWNGRADE; 07/05/2018 – Hartford Funds Leads ETF Growth With 9.1% in Week

More notable recent The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The Hartford Announces Cash Tender Offers For Certain Notes – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hartford Financial Services Group: 6% Preferred Stock Begins Trading On NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on November 15, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hartford reports 2-year $1B stock buyback, Q4 earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 13,735 shares to 60,177 shares, valued at $6.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Jabil Circuit Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold HIG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 307.57 million shares or 2.18% less from 314.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup reported 310,345 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.12% or 43,455 shares. Captrust Finance Advsr invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Proshare Advsr Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). 1.83 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated. Monetary Mgmt Gp holds 0.05% or 2,760 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Com reported 35,104 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 51,443 shares. Raymond James Finance Advisors Inc reported 76,194 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Limited Liability Co holds 65,752 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested 0% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Cibc Comml Bank Usa owns 6,401 shares. 6,200 were accumulated by Ellington Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company. Advisory Serv Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 3,835 shares. Connecticut-based Hartford Investment Mgmt Co has invested 0.01% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Broadridge Financial Poised For Revenue Recovery, Raymond James Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” published on March 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Broadridge (BR) Misses Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:BR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment Tech owns 7,200 shares. Axa stated it has 0.04% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Pictet Asset stated it has 114,845 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 86,740 shares. Howland Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 5,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 11,530 shares. 15,437 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability. 21,755 were reported by Stoneridge Invest Ptnrs Lc. Alpha Cubed Invs Lc reported 3,735 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.08% or 273,952 shares. Raymond James And reported 313,156 shares. 31,095 were accumulated by Pggm Invs. Cibc Markets Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.77 million shares. Middleton And Incorporated Ma has invested 1.27% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).