At Bancorp Stake in Macys (M) Has Decreased by $321,600; Fagan Associates Holds Stake in Conocophillips (COP)

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 6,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,955 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 48,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $61.76. About 4.65 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – ON TRACK FOR FULL-YEAR SHARE REPURCHASES OF $2 BLN; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 20, 2018; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips Owed $2.04 B in Its Dispute With PDVSA; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 04/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.285/SHR; 06/03/2018 – Woodside, partners dismayed Australia, East Timor have no plan for Greater Sunrise; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips quarterly profit jumps 52 percent; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO READY TO BUY FUEL ON GLOBAL MARKET IF ISLA REFINERY CANNOT CONTINUE OPERATIONS- PRIME MINISTER; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS SEEING INFLATIONARY COST PRESSURE FROM OILFIELD SERVICE PROVIDERS, ESPECIALLY IN LOWER 48 OPERATIONS; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA retrenches in Caribbean as Conoco seizures weigh on operations

At Bancorp decreased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 13.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 13,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84,677 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 98,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $21.91. About 7.37M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 19/03/2018 – MACY’S APP FEATURES MOBILE CHECKOUT FOR IN-STORE TRANSACTIONS; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of JPMBB 2013-C12; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 16/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up After Macy’s Report — Consumer Roundup; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Macy’s, Inc. at ‘BBB’; Outlook Negative; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names Paula Price as CFO to Replace Retiring Karen Hoguet; 30/04/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Continues Expansion of Macy’s Backstage; 19/03/2018 – Macy’s Launches Mobile Checkout, Expands VR Furniture Pilot — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON’S BAY CO HBC.TO HAS HIRED PJ SOLOMON CO FOR ADVICE ON POTENTIAL DEALS REGARDING ITS DEPARTMENT STORE PORTFOLIO

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. M’s profit will be $142.07 million for 11.91 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 31,394 shares to 311,650 shares, valued at $11.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

