At Bancorp Raised Dominion Res Va New (D) Position; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU)

At Bancorp increased Dominion Res Inc Va New (D) stake by 73.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. At Bancorp acquired 4,592 shares as Dominion Res Inc Va New (D)’s stock rose 1.42%. The At Bancorp holds 10,870 shares with $833,000 value, up from 6,278 last quarter. Dominion Res Inc Va New now has $60.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 3.08M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 2 analysts covering Canadian Utilities A (TSE:CU), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Canadian Utilities A had 3 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. BMO Capital Markets maintained Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) rating on Thursday, February 28. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $36 target. The stock of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by UBS. See Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) latest ratings:

Canadian Utilities Limited engages in the electricity, and pipelines and liquids businesses. The company has market cap of $9.57 billion. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other divisions. It has a 10.62 P/E ratio. The Electricity segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, natural gas, hydroelectric, and wind resources, as well as related infrastructure development in Western Canada, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Australia.

The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $35.13. About 400,429 shares traded or 49.92% up from the average. Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Dominion Resources had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 18 by Wolfe Research. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, April 12 with “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of stock was bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13. 1,965 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares with value of $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

