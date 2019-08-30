At Bancorp Maintains Position in Medtronic Plc (MDT); Global Endowment Management LP Has Cut Its Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Holding by $394,200; Shares Declined

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 32.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 21,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 45,460 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $859,000, down from 67,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.08. About 2.28 million shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts Sees FY18 EPS 82c-EPS 88c; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q EPS 34c; 16/05/2018 – Japanese Investors Buy DDR, Weatherford; Sell Host Hotels: 13F; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months

At Bancorp increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 93.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 6,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 13,291 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 6,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $107.69. About 1.55M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic in.pact Admiral Drug Coated Balloon Receives FDA Approval to Treat Long SFA Lesions; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY

More notable recent Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Have Insiders Been Selling Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) Shares? – Yahoo Finance" on June 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga" published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) CEO Jim Risoleo on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha" on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: "Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call to be Held on August 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire" published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Host: Buy This REIT – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: October 03, 2018.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $707.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 8,500 shares to 15,450 shares, valued at $859,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "FDA OKs expanded use for Medtronic aortic valve – Seeking Alpha" on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Medtronic Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com's news article titled: "Medtronic (MDT) Announces Approval to Start Pivotal Trial to Evaluate New Extended Wear Infusion Set – StreetInsider.com" with publication date: August 16, 2019.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VCSH) by 4,640 shares to 21,666 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 138,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).