At Bancorp Lowered Its Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $774,266; As Gray Television (GTN) Share Value Rose, Adirondack Research & Management Trimmed Position by $1.29 Million

At Bancorp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 18.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 7,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,852 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, down from 42,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $362.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $111.8. About 21.63M shares traded or 85.60% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Facing Shareholder Backlash Over Oil Sands Financing; 14/03/2018 – Airline caterer Gategroup opens books for IPO of up to $2.8 bln; 17/05/2018 – Trade may be causing jitters but something else is a greater risk to market: JP Morgan; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE; 22/03/2018 – US News: JPMorgan Mulls Spin-Off of Blockchain Project Quorum; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 09/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 560P; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO SEES POSSIBLE 40% EQUITY CORRECTION IN 2-3 YRS

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 29.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 61,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,140 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, down from 211,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.39. About 3.35 million shares traded or 228.31% up from the average. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 710 were accumulated by Tower Research (Trc). Guggenheim Capital Lc owns 0.01% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 32,947 shares. Hikari Power Ltd holds 21,890 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) or 49,395 shares. Advisory Services Limited Liability Com holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Delphi Mgmt Ma stated it has 61,162 shares. Horizon Serv Limited Liability reported 33,515 shares stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Numerixs Investment Technology Inc holds 6,182 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). 57,800 are owned by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Bbt Llc holds 0.66% or 24,767 shares in its portfolio. Omers Administration Corporation has 0.01% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 24,400 shares. Quantbot Ltd Partnership stated it has 5,240 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 39.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.46 per share. GTN’s profit will be $28.27 million for 14.63 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 10.96 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,271 were reported by Newfocus Fincl Grp Ltd Co. Fin Counselors Inc accumulated 344,310 shares or 1.48% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 121,274 shares. -based Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Inc has invested 1.42% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Leisure Management owns 20,429 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 2.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rampart Invest Lc reported 0.57% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 1St Source National Bank invested in 0.87% or 100,556 shares. Intersect Limited Liability has 1.66% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 38,959 shares. Horizon Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 11,869 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.4% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Smithfield Commerce accumulated 28,781 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Weitz holds 242,000 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co holds 307,566 shares. 32,553 were accumulated by Indiana & Investment Mgmt.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,000 shares. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M. $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Petno Douglas B. BACON ASHLEY had sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304 on Sunday, January 13. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Scher Peter. Shares for $1.40M were sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 31,394 shares to 311,650 shares, valued at $11.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 102,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Jabil Circuit Inc (NYSE:JBL).