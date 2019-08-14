At Bancorp Increases Position in Jabil Circuit (JBL); Air Lease (AL) Position Has Increased by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd

At Bancorp increased its stake in Jabil Circuit Inc (JBL) by 58.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 19,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 51,791 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 32,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Jabil Circuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $27.46. About 581,292 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 30/05/2018 – JABIL INC – UNIT JABIL PACKAGING SOLUTIONS JOINED AMAZON DASH REPLENISHMENT SERVICE (DRS) SOLUTION PROVIDERS PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Jabil Speeds Digital Transformations with Supply Chain Intelligence, Enhanced Procurement Solutions and New Radius Digital; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jabil Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBL); 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP. ENTERED 3-YR MASTER SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Expects to ‘Approach’ $21B of Revenue for the Yea; 24/04/2018 – Jabil: Michael Dastoor Will Succeed Forbes as CFO, Effective Sept. 1; 16/03/2018 – JABIL INC JBL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $31; 15/03/2018 – JABIL 2Q NET REV. $5.3B, EST. $4.89B; 29/03/2018 – Jabil Vice President John Dulchinos to Keynote at Inaugural Robotics Summit & Showcase; 03/05/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR JABIL’S NYPRO AFFECTS 53 ON PLANT CLOSING

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 747,744 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES

More notable recent Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Jabil division teams up with AT&T to further develop grocery store robots – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q3 Earnings Preview For Jabil – Benzinga” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Worth Considering Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jabil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Jabil Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,754 shares to 21,135 shares, valued at $845,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,931 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR).

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Examining Air Lease Corporation’s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Could the Leasing Industry Survive Another Recession? – The Motley Fool” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Bank of Hawaii’s (NYSE:BOH) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

