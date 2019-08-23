At Bancorp Increases Holding in Cbs New (CBS); Altimeter Capital Management LP Holding in Yelp (YELP) Has Lowered as Share Value Declined

At Bancorp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 49.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 10,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 32,934 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 22,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $42.05. About 1.26M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS votes to end Redstone control; 29/05/2018 – Redstones’ NAI No Longer Seeking CBS-Viacom Merger (Video); 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS HAS RENEWED AFFILIATION PACTS FOR ABC, CBS STATIONS IN; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: WON’T ANSWER QUESTIONS ABOUT CBS MERGER PROCESS; 22/05/2018 – CBS CORP SAYS INTENDS TO CHALLENGE PURPORTED BYLAW AMENDMENTS – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS HAS POSTPONED 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY -STATEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Saudi crown prince says will develop nuclear bomb if Iran does-CBS TV; 16/05/2018 – CBS Wins Temporary Reprieve as Redstones Told Not to Interfere; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Says CBS Director Gifford Once Grabbed Her Face

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 69.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 684,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35M, down from 984,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 309,335 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 15/03/2018 – March 19th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yelp, Inc. (YELP); 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 13/03/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 26/03/2018 – Yelp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 8 Days; 16/05/2018 – Yelp told reviewers that it would be cleaning up Schlossberg’s page after a deluge of posts from people responding to the news; 22/05/2018 – Yelp seeks to revive EU antitrust complaint against Google; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N FY2018 REV VIEW $953.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Yelp, Inc. Investors (YELP); 17/05/2018 – Yelp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/04/2018 – Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman on Recode Decode: “It’s almost like in some ways Silicon Valley as a whole has lost its purpose.” transcript

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: Crescent, Alcentra, Verizon, Boxwood, Dunes Point, TPG, Riverside | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CBS and Nexstar Media Group Renew Affiliation Agreements – PRNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought CBS (NYSE:CBS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 13% – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Falls on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The CBS and Viacom Merger Is Just the Start – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Serv Net Ltd Liability Company has 28 shares. Texas Cap National Bank & Trust Tx invested 0.37% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 4,971 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has 0.04% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corp invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Park Circle has invested 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Kings Point Cap Mngmt reported 618 shares. Johnson Grp accumulated 1,386 shares. 5,985 are owned by Virtu Fincl Limited Liability. Hightower Advsrs Lc owns 40,769 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1.25M were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Thompson Mgmt invested 1.23% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Valley National Advisers Inc reported 0% stake. First Manhattan Com reported 20,000 shares. Ariel Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 0.7% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 1.18M shares.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 22,051 shares to 9,814 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,790 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB).

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elastic Nv by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 185,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Nutanix Inc.

More notable recent Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Tough Week for Warren Buffett – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yelp: The Pain Won’t Last Forever – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Uber Stock Flirts with Oversold Territory as Earnings Near – Schaeffers Research” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Yelp Shares Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat; CFO To Step Down – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yelp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Raymond James And Assoc invested in 0% or 15,540 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 46,884 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Trexquant Invest Lp, Connecticut-based fund reported 50,552 shares. Swiss Bancshares accumulated 143,864 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 1.24M shares. Citigroup invested 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) has invested 0.16% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Sei Invs Com owns 532,870 shares. Cwm Limited Liability owns 77,837 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh invested in 70,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 25,401 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 48,169 shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 0.02% or 1.18 million shares.