At Bancorp Increased Position in Jabil Circuit (JBL) as Stock Price Rose; Cortina Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in Mercury Systems (MRCY) as Stock Price Rose

At Bancorp increased its stake in Jabil Circuit Inc (JBL) by 58.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 19,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 51,791 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 32,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Jabil Circuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 946,111 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 30/03/2018 – JABIL PACT WITH BAYLIN EXPANDS WIRELESS ANTENNA CAPABILITIES; 25/04/2018 – JABIL CFO FORBES ALEXANDER TO RETIRE APRIL 24, 2018; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – DEAL PROVIDES FOR NCR TO OBTAIN MANUFACTURING SERVICES FROM JABIL FOR NCR’S AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES, SELF-SERVICE CHECKOUT SOLUTIONS; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Dividend of 8c; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Expects to ‘Approach’ $21B of Revenue for the Yea; 22/03/2018 – Baylin Technologies Signs Manufacturing Services Agreement With Jabil Inc; 25/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Beiersdorf, Jabil; 15/03/2018 – Jabil 2Q Adj EPS 66c; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO – JABIL TO LEVERAGE CO’S REFERENCE DESIGN, IP TO PRODUCE CAMERA LENS & SENSOR MODULES FOR INCORPORATION INTO GOPRO-APPROVED THIRD-PARTY PRODUCTS; 15/05/2018 – Jabil Speeds Digital Transformations with Supply Chain Intelligence, Enhanced Procurement Solutions and New Radius Digital

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) by 48.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 243,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 262,105 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.80M, down from 505,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mercury Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $79.89. About 374,145 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 16/03/2018 – Mercury Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 26th Straight Gain; 18/04/2018 – Look carefully at $MRCY statements on SEWIP vs. SEC disclosures, it looks like they lost SEWIP revenue. This is a 10% revenue contributor under pressure now #bearish; 18/04/2018 – Focus carefully on $MRCY gross margins. They are contracting and missed guidance first time last quarter, then the CFO resigned and they rushed to acquire Themis 4 days ahead of Christmas #bearish; 25/04/2018 – Recall in our report, we said pay very close attention to $MRCY gross margins. Yet, another miss, this time a bigger miss than last qtr (even adj for Themis lower margin contribution); 25/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Demonstrates Safety-Certifiable Multicore Graphics Rendering Optimized for Next-Generation Army Aviation Missio; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $464 MLN TO $468 MLN; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS 3Q REV. $116.3M, EST. $126.0M; 18/04/2018 – It’s time for fresh eyes on the audit of $MRCY. Thankfully, Under Secretary of the Air Force Lisa Disbrow just joined. We are calling on her objective view to review our findings; 19/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Announces Latest Briefcase-Size Rugged Mini Server; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Buys 1.1% Position in Mercury Systems

More notable recent Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Mercury Systems (MRCY) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mercury Systems Receives $3.5M Order for Rugged Servers – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mercury Systems to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mercury Systems Wins Contract to Supply Mission Computers for C2 Application – GlobeNewswire” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mercury Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results; Announces Agreement to Acquire American Panel Corporation – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MRCY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 44.99 million shares or 5.28% less from 47.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin, a California-based fund reported 1.19 million shares. Ruggie Gp invested in 261 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 18,100 shares. Paloma Prns Management invested 0.07% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Prescott Gru Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.2% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Crosspoint Cap Strategies Llc reported 23,433 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc owns 10,021 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% or 30,992 shares in its portfolio. Timpani Cap Management stated it has 1.72% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 29,199 shares. Bluecrest Capital Ltd reported 7,200 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 53,382 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 16,914 shares. Raymond James And Associate invested in 0% or 6,578 shares. 11,814 are held by Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 14,016 shares to 147,697 shares, valued at $6.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 41,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA).

More notable recent Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Jabil division teams up with AT&T to further develop grocery store robots – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AT&T and Badger Technologies Bringing 5G-Enabled Autonomous Robots to Retail – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Jabil Inc. (JBL) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Jabil Inc.’s (NYSE:JBL) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.