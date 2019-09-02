At Bancorp Increased Jabil Circuit (JBL) Stake By $494,884; Netsol Technologies (NTWK) Sentiment Is 1.92

Netsol Technologies Inc (NTWK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.92 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.75, from 2.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 23 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 12 reduced and sold stakes in Netsol Technologies Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 3.53 million shares, up from 3.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Netsol Technologies Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 7 Increased: 12 New Position: 11.

Moab Capital Partners Llc holds 1.35% of its portfolio in NetSol Technologies, Inc. for 876,316 shares. Eam Investors Llc owns 119,228 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. has 0.08% invested in the company for 132,288 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 90,083 shares.

Analysts await NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 30.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.1 per share. NTWK’s profit will be $844,746 for 17.96 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by NetSol Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.36% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 27,271 shares traded or 74.52% up from the average. NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NTWK) has risen 6.19% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical NTWK News: 19/04/2018 – NETSOL Technologies Receives “Auto Finance Software System Leading Enterprise Award” in China; 12/04/2018 – NETSOL Signs Multi-Million Dollar Contract with Top Tier Multi-Finance Company in Indonesia to Implement Ascent’s Suite of Di; 14/05/2018 – NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES INC – DUE TO ONGOING COST REDUCTION INITIATIVES, NOW PROJECTING AT LEAST $7 MLN OF SAVINGS IN FISCAL 2018 ALONE; 12/04/2018 – NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES INC – CONTRACT INCLUDES PRODUCT LICENSE, 5-YR MAINTENANCE DEAL, AGREED UPON RATES FOR ADDITIONAL CUSTOMIZATION OF APPLICATION; 12/04/2018 – NETSOL Signs Multi-Million Dollar Contract with Top Tier Multi-Finance Company in Indonesia to Implement Ascent’s Suite of Digital Apps; 14/05/2018 – NetSol Technologies 3Q Rev $17M; 14/05/2018 – NetSol Technologies 3Q EPS 25c; 10/04/2018 Vroozi Announces “Discovery” Module to Revolutionize Supplier Visibility; 22/04/2018 – DJ NetSol Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTWK); 19/04/2018 – NETSOL Technologies Receives “Auto Finance Software System Leading Enterprise Award” in China

More notable recent NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NETSOL Technologies to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 5, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NETSOL Provides Update on OTOZ Mobility Innovation Lab and Partnership with Leading Car-Sharing Company Drivemate – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday 4/8 Insider Buying Report: GAIA, NTWK – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NFS Ascent Goes Live in China Nasdaq:NTWK – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $60.70 million. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT services and products. It has a 9.3 P/E ratio. The firm offers NetSol Financial Suite , an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

More notable recent Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Worth Considering Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “24 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Jabil to invest $42 million at ABQ plant – Albuquerque Business First – Albuquerque Business First” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

