At Bancorp Increased Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding; Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) Shares Rose While Arrowpoint Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $12.94 Million

At Bancorp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 10,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 44,590 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41 million, up from 33,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $60.61. About 3.73M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 392,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 2.18M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.19 million, down from 2.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.22. About 179,790 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reports on voting results from the 2018 annual and special meeting of shareholders; 05/03/2018 Hometown Source: LWV Edina hosts Mark Ritchie; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK’S CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK WILL BE LED BY RITCHIE; 07/03/2018 – Redline Communications Names Joan Ritchie as Financial Chief; 15/03/2018 – US$57+ million of equipment sold at Ritchie Bros. auction in Fort Worth, TX; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank: Global Markets Chief Garth Ritchie Is Made Sole Head of Investment Bank; 08/04/2018 – DB SPVY BOARD IS SAID TO CONSIDER VON ROHR, RITCHIE AS DEPUTIES; 07/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Publishes Monthly Auction Metrics; 08/04/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 06/04/2018 – RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INC RBA.N : RBC STARTS WITH SECTOR PERFORM; TARGET PRICE $33

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 594,918 shares to 10.32 million shares, valued at $72.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 701,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Axle & Mg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) by 50,317 shares to 87,266 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 8,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,721 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.