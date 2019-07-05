At Bancorp Holding in Lennar (LEN) Has Lowered by $1.37 Million; Southport Management Has Increased Its Encana (ECA) Holding by $181.00 Million as Market Value Rose

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.92. About 11.92 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN

At Bancorp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 38.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 28,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,005 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, down from 72,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $49.22. About 1.56M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 174,539 shares to 512,043 shares, valued at $41.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jabil Circuit Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 19,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). The New Jersey-based Caxton Associates Lp has invested 1.57% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Rbf holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 4,509 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 6,651 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marketfield Asset Mgmt Limited reported 93,990 shares. Glob Endowment Lp holds 0.07% or 9,400 shares. Kentucky Retirement System owns 12,502 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Cibc reported 24,904 shares. Northern Tru reported 0.04% stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny owns 26,875 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 589,522 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

