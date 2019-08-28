At Bancorp Has Trimmed Micron Technology (MU) Stake By $1.15 Million; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH)

At Bancorp decreased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 37.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. At Bancorp sold 27,977 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The At Bancorp holds 45,757 shares with $1.89 million value, down from 73,734 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $47.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $42.75. About 3.75M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c

Among 2 analysts covering Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sonic Automotive has $2900 highest and $1000 lowest target. $21.33’s average target is -21.09% below currents $27.03 stock price. Sonic Automotive had 8 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2. Bank of America downgraded Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) on Thursday, August 15 to “Neutral” rating. See Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $26.0000 New Target: $29.0000 Downgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $18.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Buckingham Research New Target: $15.0000 20.0000

05/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Stephens \U0026 Co. New Target: $19.0000 30.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $10.0000 18.0000

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “As the Rally Fades, MU Stock Is Finally a Short – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mind the Huawei Risk When It Comes to the MU Stock Price – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, TXN, QCOM, MU – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MU, MA, URI – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Dallas Securities Inc stated it has 0.47% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Clark Estates, New York-based fund reported 88,000 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 3,650 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability has 52 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 625,057 are owned by Raymond James & Assocs. Moreover, Regent Management Ltd has 0.84% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bokf Na reported 214,313 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur owns 22,130 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Utd Financial Advisers Lc owns 559,868 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter accumulated 0% or 141,639 shares. American Inc reported 509,000 shares. 1.55 million were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co Ltd. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 221,703 shares. Cwm Limited invested in 1,636 shares.

At Bancorp increased Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 6,425 shares to 13,291 valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Midwestone Finl Group Inc Ne (NASDAQ:MOFG) stake by 22,823 shares and now owns 309,267 shares. Dominion Res Inc Va New (NYSE:D) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron has $75 highest and $28 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 6.43% above currents $42.75 stock price. Micron had 43 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by UBS. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Citigroup. The stock has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, March 21. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 8 with “Hold”. Robert W. Baird maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Thursday, March 21. Robert W. Baird has “Sell” rating and $32 target. Mizuho maintained the shares of MU in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. As per Sunday, June 23, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, March 4. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67M for 26.07 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.69% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 23,554 shares traded. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has risen 38.20% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SAH News: 03/05/2018 – LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – AFFILIATE ACQUIRED LONE STAR FORD FROM SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS 26C; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2.4 BLN VS $2.29 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 29/05/2018 – Sonic Automotive Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 16/04/2018 – Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Rev $2.4B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sonic Automotive Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. It operates in two divisions, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. It has a 11.01 P/E ratio. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, maker warranty repairs, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

More notable recent Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BAML cautious on Sonic Automotive – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Chipotle, Nutanix And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold Sonic Automotive, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.82% more from 25.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has 18,884 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Inc stated it has 747,703 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested in 0% or 257 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 13,664 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 12,721 shares. Northern Trust Corp invested in 1.22 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Voya Invest Limited Liability Company reported 10,674 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 54,470 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc holds 0.01% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) or 248,922 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De owns 108,725 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 30,644 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Teton Advsr invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Pacific Global Inv Management Company reported 12,000 shares.