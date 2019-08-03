At Bancorp Has Raised Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) by $575,050; Edgepoint Investment Group Boosted Its Position in Manulife Finl (MFC) as Stock Value Declined

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 37.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 7.80M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 28.40M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $480.27 million, up from 20.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $17.09. About 1.86M shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 25/03/2018 – China is a ‘tremendous’ opportunity, says Manulife chief; 29/05/2018 – Manulife US REIT: Preferential Offering of 227 Million New Units Will Open at 9 A.M; 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – DEBENTURES MATURE ON MAY 9, 2028; 23/03/2018 – Manulife’s Frances Donald on a Trade War’s Impact on Business Confidence (Video); 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS TERMINATES OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Manulife Financial’s Subordinated Green Bond Issuance ‘BBB+’; 30/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Manulife Us Reit; 21/05/2018 – Christos Tsaravas to lead Swiss business expansion for Manulife Asset Management

At Bancorp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 10,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 44,590 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41 million, up from 33,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.45M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 75,000 shares to 166,712 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 738,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.53M shares, and cut its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.