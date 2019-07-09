At Bancorp Has Lowered Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holding by $614,265; Valuation Rose; Waters Parkerson & Company Holding in Bank Amer Com (BAC) Lifted as Stock Value Declined

At Bancorp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 33.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 19,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,854 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 59,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 5.51 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $3.8B; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice Pres, Business Strategy and Development; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 11,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.23 million, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 30.87 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America’s Once Giant Mortgage Business Is Now `Other’; 15/03/2018 – MOVES-Bank of America promotes M&A bankers -memo; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Streamlines Groups Serving Ultra-Wealthy — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – CN RAIL CFO ENDS PRESENTATION AT BANK OF AMERICA EVENT; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America said loans in its business segments grew by 5 percent to $864 billion; 09/04/2018 – ONEX ONEX.TO MANDATES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N , CREDIT SUISSE CSGN.S AND BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N AS GLOBAL COORDINATORS OF SIG COMBIBLOC IPO; 25/04/2018 – Thank you to Bofa/ML for helping to maintain checks + balances on $MRCY. They downgraded the shares with $35/sh price target; 16/04/2018 – BofA’s profit rises on higher interest rates, loan growth; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 3,316 shares to 12,369 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 5,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,799 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scntfc (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Bank of America and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank Of America Is Back – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Banks plan bigger buybacks this year – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Company reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mutual Of America Limited stated it has 0.58% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pinebridge Invests LP invested 1.6% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda accumulated 250,000 shares. Butensky And Cohen Finance Security holds 0.51% or 25,618 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Company has 0.28% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 81,639 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.26% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 80,091 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% or 100,422 shares. Choate Inv Advsrs holds 20,934 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 3,200 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ferguson Wellman Mngmt invested in 21,794 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gardner Russo & Gardner Lc holds 0.01% or 48,975 shares in its portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,510 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Company owns 2.11M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 7.61% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SYF’s profit will be $682.43M for 9.02 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.00% negative EPS growth.