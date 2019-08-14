At Bancorp Has Lowered Its Stake in Mks Instrument (MKSI) by $400,272 as Shares Declined; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Lifted Stake by $4.87 Million

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 42.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 82,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 278,930 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49M, up from 196,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 11.03 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING

At Bancorp decreased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 29.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 4,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 10,060 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, down from 14,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $75.93. About 224,282 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 28/03/2018 – MKS Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Adj EPS $2.07; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q EPS $1.90; 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 20C FROM 18C, EST. 18C; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.09-Adj EPS $2.36; 19/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Hancock Holding, MKS Instruments, Second Sight Medical Products, Eclipse Re; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI)

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $779.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10,000 shares to 3,900 shares, valued at $178,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,800 shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemung Canal Tru Com reported 138,361 shares. 8,075 are owned by Capital Planning Advsrs Limited Company. 44,674 are held by Guyasuta Investment Advsrs Incorporated. Linscomb And Williams Inc stated it has 110,711 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Llc owns 552,363 shares. British Columbia Mgmt Corp reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 27,410 shares. Moreover, Inr Advisory Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 73 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department reported 83,216 shares. Camarda Fin Advisors Lc reported 2,658 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas has invested 0.7% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Llc has 14.56M shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Mitchell Mgmt stated it has 12,781 shares. Amer Money Mngmt accumulated 5,560 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Plante Moran Fincl Limited Liability Company invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (NYSE:D) by 4,592 shares to 10,870 shares, valued at $833,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 174,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 512,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MKSI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 50.33 million shares or 1.10% more from 49.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Llc reported 28,821 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 5,025 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 11,065 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 98,300 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd invested in 35 shares or 0% of the stock. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 55 shares. Needham Ltd Liability Corp invested 3.04% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Gargoyle Advisor Limited Co has invested 1.75% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Ameriprise holds 1.11M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Tru Advisors LP has 37,141 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 357 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 84,484 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Co stated it has 4,750 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.