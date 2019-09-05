At Bancorp Has Lifted Midwestone Finl Group Ne (MOFG) Holding By $616,221; KOMORI ORDINARY SHARES (KMRCF) Shorts Up By 0.41%

KOMORI CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KMRCF) had an increase of 0.41% in short interest. KMRCF’s SI was 24,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.41% from 24,400 shares previously. It closed at $10.45 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

At Bancorp increased Midwestone Finl Group Inc Ne (MOFG) stake by 7.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. At Bancorp acquired 22,823 shares as Midwestone Finl Group Inc Ne (MOFG)’s stock rose 11.56%. The At Bancorp holds 309,267 shares with $8.43M value, up from 286,444 last quarter. Midwestone Finl Group Inc Ne now has $466.98 million valuation. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $28.84. About 12,150 shares traded. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) has declined 4.10% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MOFG News: 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits MidWestOne Financial; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 1.4% of MidWestOne Financial; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL REPLACE JAMES M. CANTRELL; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP – BARRY S. RAY HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CFO OF COMPANY AND MIDWESTONE BANK, BEGINNING JUNE 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – MidWestOne Names Barry S. Ray As CFO; 20/04/2018 DJ MidWestOne Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOFG)

Komori Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, sells, repairs, and fabricates printing presses, and related equipment and components worldwide. The company has market cap of $562.05 million. The Company’s products include sheet-fed offset presses, including the LITHRONE and ENTHRONE series; and Web offset presses comprising the SYSTEM series, and related equipment and devices. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products also comprise H-UV curing systems, SPICA convertible perfecting offset printing presses, banknote and security printing machinery, Chambon packaging printing presses, and Impremia color digital printing systems, as well as Apressia offset presses.

At Bancorp decreased Total S A (NYSE:TOT) stake by 12,565 shares to 28,064 valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) stake by 52,001 shares and now owns 16,376 shares. Ishares Tr (AGZ) was reduced too.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $66,917 activity. Hartig Richard J bought $29,036 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. 100 shares were bought by Hayek Matthew J, worth $2,840. Godwin Janet E bought 247 shares worth $6,975. True Douglas K had bought 500 shares worth $14,132 on Tuesday, September 3.