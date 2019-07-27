At Bancorp Has Lifted Holding in Dominion Res Va New (D); As Triumph Group New (TGI) Market Value Declined, Mcclain Value Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $776,017

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (TGI) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 40,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 139,020 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 179,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $22.35. About 352,889 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has declined 4.36% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 10/04/2018 – Triumph’s Support Accessory Services Business Based out of Grand Prairie, Texas, Will Service LRUs for the V2500, PW2000 and PW4000 Engine Models Through 2019; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP – ON MAY 11 SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES LONG AND LARGE MACHINING AND METAL FINISHING OPERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – TGI Fridays Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners — Two Years in a Row; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH CEO DANIEL CROWLEY COMMENTS DURING EARNINGS WEBCAST; 30/05/2018 – TGI Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Welcomes New Member to the Advisory Board; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP EXPECTS TO PAY 17% TAX RATE FOR FY 2019; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH TARGETING EARNING 30% OF REVENUE FROM DEFENSE CONTRACTS; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP CONCLUDES EARNINGS WEBCAST; 12/04/2018 – TGI Fridays Partners with SessionM to Raise the Bar on Personalized Guest Experiences; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Triumph Group

At Bancorp increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (D) by 73.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 4,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,870 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $833,000, up from 6,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 3.07 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. Shares for $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 4,433 shares to 5,847 shares, valued at $469,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 52,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,376 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $249,200 activity.

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84M and $72.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.