At Bancorp Has Increased Holding in Dominion Res Va New (D) as Market Valuation Declined; As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Value Rose, Polen Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake by $51.20 Million

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 691,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 13.59M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01B, up from 12.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $95.52. About 3.98 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 25/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Rabb says his non-discrimination bill could have prevented Starbucks incident; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 19/03/2018 – Starbucks to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Slowing U.S. Sales, Philadelphia Fallout — Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks to sell rights to Nestle; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks Anti-Bias Training Day Leads to a Long To-Do List; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam too; 17/04/2018 – Kizzy Cox: #BREAKING: @Starbucks #pressrelease on the closing of its US stores on May 29 for racial bias education…; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks struggles to make amends in Philadelphia

At Bancorp increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (D) by 73.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 4,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 10,870 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $833,000, up from 6,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $76.89. About 2.80 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 184,383 shares to 29,071 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,674 shares to 8,110 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 19,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,854 shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.