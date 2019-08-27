At Bancorp Has Cut Target (TGT) Stake by $354,640; Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Holding in Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Boosted by $87.28 Million as Share Value Declined

At Bancorp decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 43.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 4,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 5,847 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $469,000, down from 10,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $104.54. About 2.27M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 03/04/2018 – Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD; 19/04/2018 – Target leads the way as U.S. corporations look to go big on solar; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $16,781 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Indiana; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Target Corporation at ‘A-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 03/04/2018 – TGT SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN SOME IDAHO, OREGON, WASHINGTON CITIES; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12/HR THIS SPRING

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 802.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 7.27 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The hedge fund held 8.18M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.53 million, up from 906,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.09. About 1.06 million shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 7,276 shares to 13,286 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 406,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Things Target’s CEO Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Big-box retailers erase some recession anxiety – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Retail Roundup: Target, Lowe’s Report Earnings Beats; Pros Say Recession, Tariff Concerns Overblown – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Target: Losing The Battle To Amazon And Walmart – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Target Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 07, 2019.