At Bancorp Has Cut By $860,358 Its United Rentals (URI) Holding; Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Lifted Renasant (RNST) Holding By $330,462

At Bancorp decreased United Rentals Inc (URI) stake by 16.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. At Bancorp sold 7,547 shares as United Rentals Inc (URI)'s stock declined 8.72%. The At Bancorp holds 39,041 shares with $4.46 million value, down from 46,588 last quarter. United Rentals Inc now has $8.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $109.98. About 397,261 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased Renasant Corp (RNST) stake by 134.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda acquired 10,014 shares as Renasant Corp (RNST)'s stock rose 0.25%. The Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 17,459 shares with $591,000 value, up from 7,445 last quarter. Renasant Corp now has $1.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.09. About 22,482 shares traded. Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has declined 19.71% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lansdowne Ptnrs (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership owns 183,135 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. National Pension Ser holds 120,039 shares. Dumont & Blake Advsrs Lc owns 4,250 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Group Inc has invested 0.07% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Blackrock has 5.86M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 440,000 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 414,497 shares. 1,941 are held by Veritable L P. Fjarde Ap has 27,408 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 163 are owned by Johnson Group Inc. 75 were accumulated by Reilly Finance Ltd Liability Company. Whitnell & holds 0% or 70 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Matarin Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Northern Corporation accumulated 899,049 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

At Bancorp increased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 10,850 shares to 44,590 valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (PFF) stake by 102,289 shares and now owns 110,989 shares. Dominion Res Inc Va New (NYSE:D) was raised too.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.90M for 4.79 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Alibaba, United Rentals And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From August 16 – Benzinga" on August 17, 2019

Among 2 analysts covering Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Renasant has $3700 highest and $3700 lowest target. $37’s average target is 11.82% above currents $33.09 stock price. Renasant had 4 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.