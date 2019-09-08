At Bancorp Has Boosted Position in Dominion Res Va New (D) as Stock Declined; Generation Investment Management Llp Stake in Deere & Co (DE) Boosted by $7.80 Million as Stock Rose

At Bancorp increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (D) by 73.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 4,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 10,870 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $833,000, up from 6,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.37. About 3.74 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 49,072 shares as the company's stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 4.78M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $764.46 million, up from 4.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $156.52. About 1.08 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of stock.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 27,977 shares to 45,757 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,720 shares, and cut its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M).

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 535,824 shares to 3.02 million shares, valued at $483.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.30M shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

