At Bancorp Has Boosted Holding in Jabil Circuit (JBL) as Market Value Rose; As Ellie Mae (ELLI) Stock Were Volatile, Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Cut Its Stake by $99.19 Million

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 79.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 256,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33M, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 6c; 21/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces 2018 Hall of Fame Winners; 10/04/2018 – FirstClose Announces Enhanced Integration with Ellie Mae’s Encompass Digital Mortgage Solution; 21/03/2018 – February Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Time to Close Shortens in February as Interest Rates Continue to Rise; 18/04/2018 – March Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Uptick in Home Purchase Percentage as Interest Rates Rise to Four-Year High; 19/04/2018 – Cathleen Schreiner Gates Named One of ‘20 Women Leaders in Business’ by the Sales Lead Management Association; 08/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees FY18 Rev $495M-$505M; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 9.0C

At Bancorp increased its stake in Jabil Circuit Inc (JBL) by 58.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 19,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 51,791 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 32,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Jabil Circuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.16. About 345,608 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW AGREEMENT WILL EXPAND PRODUCTION TO JABIL’S OPERATIONS IN GUADALAJARA, MEXICO; 29/03/2018 – Jabil Vice President John Dulchinos to Keynote at Inaugural Robotics Summit & Showcase; 15/05/2018 – Jabil Speeds Digital Transformations with Supply Chain Intelligence, Enhanced Procurement Solutions and New Radius Digital; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO & JABIL REPORT GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & EQUIPMENT LICENSE; 15/03/2018 – Jabil 2Q Rev $5.3B; 30/05/2018 – JABIL INC – UNIT JABIL PACKAGING SOLUTIONS JOINED AMAZON DASH REPLENISHMENT SERVICE (DRS) SOLUTION PROVIDERS PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – HP 3D Printing Drives Distributed Design, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Transformation With Jabil and Forecast 3D; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent; 24/04/2018 – Chief Financial Officer Forbes Alexander to Retire; 22/03/2018 – Baylin Technologies Signs Manufacturing Services Agreement With Jabil Inc

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 1.88 million shares to 7.21 million shares, valued at $215.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 102,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Huya Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 5,714 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.01% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 414,307 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 16,480 shares. Natixis has 0.02% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 32,108 shares. Blackrock invested in 2.47 million shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability invested in 0% or 29,954 shares. Yakira Mgmt Inc has 0.85% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Cwm Ltd Com has invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Citigroup holds 0% or 28,470 shares. Bancshares Of America De holds 0% or 45,726 shares in its portfolio. Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru Co has invested 0.09% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 378,370 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 53,095 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI).

