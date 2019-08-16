At Bancorp Decreased Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $438,516; Vr Advisory Services LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) as Stock Value Rose

At Bancorp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 3,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 21,769 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, down from 25,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 28.13 million shares traded or 14.82% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 219,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.02% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Pangaea Logistics Solution L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3. About 18,369 shares traded. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 11.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 27/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS RENEWS DEAL WITH HOSPITAL UNIVERSITARIO QUIRON DEXEUS UNTIL END OF 2022; 14/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT – ACQUISITION PRICE TO €5.7 MN. , IT WILL FULLY RESTORE FOR €1.3 MN (TOTAL INVESTMENT €7 MN); 22/04/2018 – DJ Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANL); 21/03/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD PANL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 54 PCT TO $102.2 MLN; 23/04/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS TO PAY DIVIDEND OF €0.22 PER SHARE (NET) FROM ITS 2017 PROFITS; 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD – SIGNED MEMORANDUM OF AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 2006 IMABARI-BUILT PANAMAX M/V MADELEINE; 13/04/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Acquires New Vessel to Support Bulk Fleet; 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS BUYS NEW VESSEL TO SUPPORT BULK; 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 4Q EPS 9c; 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC – AS FIRST STEP CO TO PERFORM QIAGEN TECHNOLOGY VALIDATION TASKS FOR DIAGNOSIS OF VARIOUS TUMOR TYPES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold PANL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.80 million shares or 11.69% less from 51.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0.01% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) or 14,064 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) or 1,682 shares. 282,100 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Moreover, Quantitative Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.18% invested in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) for 19,900 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks owns 65,300 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% or 20,000 shares. Beaconlight Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 1.18% stake. California Public Employees Retirement owns 69,300 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 46 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vr Advisory Ltd holds 5.56% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) or 1.53M shares. Van Eck Assocs stated it has 56,118 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A invested 0% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). First Republic Invest Mngmt invested in 0% or 2,986 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Architects has 0.03% invested in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL).

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hewlett Packard by 25,814 shares to 59,748 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Res Inc Va New (NYSE:D) by 4,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE).