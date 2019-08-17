At Bancorp Decreased Its First Horizon Natl (FHN) Holding; Control4 (CTRL) Has 0.96 Sentiment

Control4 Corp (CTRL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.39, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 68 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 71 sold and decreased their stock positions in Control4 Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 20.63 million shares, down from 22.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Control4 Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 45 Increased: 43 New Position: 25.

At Bancorp decreased First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) stake by 36.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. At Bancorp sold 33,458 shares as First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN)’s stock rose 9.55%. The At Bancorp holds 58,678 shares with $820,000 value, down from 92,136 last quarter. First Horizon Natl Corp now has $4.87B valuation. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.59. About 1.16M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – First Horizon: Capital Bank Merger on Track With Cost Savings, Revenue Synergies; 02/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Horizon National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FHN); 28/03/2018 – Adrienne Sipe joins First Horizon National Corp; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to announce financial results and host conference call on April 13; 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C

Systematic Financial Management Lp holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Control4 Corporation for 984,990 shares. Spark Investment Management Llc owns 526,800 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skylands Capital Llc has 0.36% invested in the company for 155,700 shares. The New York-based Penbrook Management Llc has invested 0.34% in the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, a New Jersey-based fund reported 14,000 shares.

It closed at $23.91 lastly. It is up 4.74% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRL News: 14/03/2018 – Control4 Created its PCNA Training Program to Help Ensure Home Networks Are Always Reliable; 03/05/2018 – Control4 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 30c-Adj EPS 34c; 03/05/2018 – Control4 Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.26-Adj EPS $1.33; 03/05/2018 – Control4 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 29/05/2018 – Control4 Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Control4 Wins Fourth Consecutive ProSource Award; 03/05/2018 – Control4 1Q Rev $59.1M; 02/04/2018 – Control4 Breaks Industry Record with Most CE Pro Quest for Quality Award Wins; 07/03/2018 Control4 Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Mar. 14-15; 27/03/2018 – Control4 Recognizes New Pinnacle Status Dealers

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions for the connected home or business in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $640.77 million. It offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices in the home automation market. It has a 15.89 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Control4 product line comprises the Control4 home operating system and the associated application software, and software development kits .

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 55 shares. Regions has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Lpl Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 31,173 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 169,229 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.06% or 85,200 shares in its portfolio. United Automobile Association reported 50,252 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schroder Group stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Quantitative Invest Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 57,600 shares. 114,360 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited. Captrust Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 280,630 shares. Zeke Advsr Lc reported 175,727 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Company Tn invested in 0.09% or 43,692 shares. 134 are owned by Rmb Cap Ltd Liability. Pl Capital Advisors Ltd Com owns 260,300 shares.

At Bancorp increased Ishares Tr (EMB) stake by 13,735 shares to 60,177 valued at $6.62 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (PFF) stake by 102,289 shares and now owns 110,989 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) was raised too.

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $131.25 million for 9.28 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.