At Bancorp Decreased Global Pmts (GPN) Stake By $1.24 Million; AUMANN AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (AUUMF) Shorts Down By 12.5%

AUMANN AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) had a decrease of 12.5% in short interest. AUUMF’s SI was 4,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 12.5% from 5,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 49 days are for AUMANN AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:AUUMF)’s short sellers to cover AUUMF’s short positions. It closed at $14.8 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

At Bancorp decreased Global Pmts Inc (GPN) stake by 30.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. At Bancorp sold 9,154 shares as Global Pmts Inc (GPN)’s stock rose 16.55%. The At Bancorp holds 20,384 shares with $2.78 million value, down from 29,538 last quarter. Global Pmts Inc now has $24.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.63% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $158.01. About 1.08M shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.02% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 109 shares. 1,836 are held by Silvercrest Asset Grp Ltd Llc. Blackrock invested in 10.57M shares. Mcf Limited Liability Com owns 200 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.07% or 2,462 shares. Moreover, Bbva Compass Bancorp has 0.14% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 16,847 shares. Archford Capital Strategies holds 0% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 60 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.02% or 37,220 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 446 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 194,568 shares. Gulf Int Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 13,720 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd holds 173,335 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Inc invested in 0% or 202 shares. Morgan Stanley has 286,227 shares.

At Bancorp increased Midwestone Finl Group Inc Ne (NASDAQ:MOFG) stake by 22,823 shares to 309,267 valued at $8.43M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) stake by 3,502 shares and now owns 6,666 shares. Spdr Series Trust (JNK) was raised too.