At Bancorp Decreased Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake by $1.44 Million; Share Price Rose; Facebook (FB) Stake Held by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $179.71. About 18.90M shares traded or 12.33% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION SAYS IT HAS AN “OPEN, NON-PUBLIC INVESTIGATION” OF FACEBOOK’S PRIVACY PRACTICES -STATEMENT; 23/04/2018 – TRILLIUM: FB HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR RISK OVERSIGHT BOARD COMITTEE; 28/03/2018 – Facebook is making data settings and privacy tools easier for users to find; 20/03/2018 – CNN: Exclusive: Scientist at center of data controversy says Facebook is making him a scapegoat; 14/03/2018 – Plotaverse Makes Facebook’s Top 10 Apps List; 27/03/2018 – “Everything’s changed, everyone is talking about data privacy,” Left told CNBC. “They’re a lot more vulnerable than Facebook; 12/04/2018 – EU Says `Sanctions Should Be Applied’ If Facebook Broke Laws (Video); 31/05/2018 – Xiaomi, bound for IPO, woos fans (and investors) at glitzy launch; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S KAPLAN: LEARNED A LOT FROM 2016 ELECTION, BREXIT; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Spotify, Buys More Facebook

At Bancorp decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 40.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 32,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 47,613 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 79,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.96% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.26. About 9.16M shares traded or 37.49% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of rival’s `Fortnite’; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings; 09/04/2018 – USO and Activision to Bring ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ to Service Members Overseas; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Marc Kolin Named VP, Finance & Strategy; 30/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Brings Competitive Season to United Kingdom; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (NYSE:D) by 4,592 shares to 10,870 shares, valued at $833,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 31,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Management Limited invested in 331,605 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Rampart Invest Management Co Ltd Company holds 0.28% or 53,690 shares in its portfolio. American International Grp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 338,352 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life has invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, a Netherlands-based fund reported 126,000 shares. Moreover, Roanoke Asset Management Corp Ny has 0.96% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 45,137 shares. Assetmark Inc, California-based fund reported 769 shares. 4,543 were reported by Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Bb&T Limited Co has invested 0.09% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Natl Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 12,021 shares. Girard reported 0.2% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 11,478 shares. Washington Comml Bank accumulated 0% or 555 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

