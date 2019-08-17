At Bancorp Cut Stake in Tjx Cos New (TJX) as Valuation Rose; Vale S A (VALE) Holder Highline Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 51.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 984,224 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.85M, down from 2.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 16.51 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 23/05/2018 – Cobalt Streaming May Presage Bigger Deals as Vale Weighs Options; 14/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFER FOR 2021, 2022 BONDS; 14/03/2018 – Vale announces the redemption of its 4.625% guaranteed notes due 2020 and a cash tender offer for its 5.875% guaranteed notes d; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE POSTS FIRST QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.59 BLN; 26/04/2018 – VALE WON’T FLOOD MARKET WITH CARAJAS HIGH-GRADE ORE: POPPINGA; 12/04/2018 – Vale announces expiration and final results of cash tender offer for 4.375% guaranteed notes due 2022; 11/04/2018 – Brazil antitrust regulator to reassess Yara-Vale fertilizer deal; 14/05/2018 – Vale Investors Pocket Gains But Iron Giant Just Keeps Rallying; 20/05/2018 – Vale Awaits Battery Revolution to Make Nickel Output Economic; 13/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bradesco eyes closing up to 200 branches this year -CEO

At Bancorp decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 11,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 26,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 37,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 8.73M shares traded or 42.26% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 786,500 shares to 4.04 million shares, valued at $68.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 525,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 986,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98M for 20.39 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.