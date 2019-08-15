At Bancorp Continues to Hold Position in Capital One Finl (COF); Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Share Value Declined While White Pine Investment Co Has Increased Holding by $1.30 Million

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $48.24. About 2.14 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – WTVYNews4: BREAKING: (AP) Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 18/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Veteran Aviation Attorney Available to Comment on Southwest Airlines Incident; 02/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST COMMENTS AT TOWN HALL MEETING WITH SPEAKER PAUL RYAN; 16/05/2018 – LUV CEO: CANADA FLIGHTS MAY MOVE UP PRIORITY LIST POST HAWAII; 17/04/2018 – Southwest CEO Faces Test as Deadly Accident Mars Safety Record; 11/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR-AIRCRAFT MECHANICS UNION REACH PACT IN PRINCIPLE; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Traffic Fell 0.3%; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines says deadly engine explosion to hurt bookings; 03/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines has a new destination – and it’s making other carriers nervous; 18/04/2018 – KOREAN AIR PLANS TO CHECK FAN BLADES OF ITS ENTIRE BOEING 737 FLEET BY NOV – COMPANY OFFICIAL

At Bancorp increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 121.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 7,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 13,286 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 6,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $83.7. About 1.47 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Capital One sells $17 bln of mortgages to Credit Suisse unit; 26/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +85#, 7Y +130#; 17/04/2018 – Capital One Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products; 09/03/2018 – IN JUNE, FED TOLD CAPITAL ONE TO RESUBMIT ITS PLAN; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q NET REV. $6.9B, EST. $6.93B; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust; 08/05/2018 – Pimco Agrees to Buy Nearly $17 Billion in Capital One Mortgages; 05/03/2018 StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,830 were accumulated by Everence Capital Mgmt Incorporated. Strs Ohio invested in 331,693 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh reported 31,213 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr holds 79,276 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.06% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Moreover, Chevy Chase Trust has 0.09% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.09% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Reilly Lc invested in 0.82% or 121,536 shares. Personal Advisors Corp owns 3,886 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Grimes And Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 130,543 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Johnson Financial Grp Incorporated holds 753 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia reported 147,138 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 994,782 shares stake. Sumitomo Life Insur has invested 0.14% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $199.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 6,543 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 71,500 shares. Texas-based Eagle Glob Lc has invested 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Culbertson A N & Company holds 0.28% or 11,782 shares. Epoch Invest Partners accumulated 1.61 million shares or 0.58% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & stated it has 415,542 shares. Tortoise Inv Limited Com accumulated 219 shares or 0% of the stock. Virtu Fincl Limited has invested 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 8,733 shares. Foundry Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 299,724 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 20,456 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Axa has invested 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 40,842 shares. Evermay Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,495 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. E&G Advsrs Lp reported 0.16% stake.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5,871 shares to 21,334 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,762 shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

