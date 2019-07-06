At&T (T) Shares Rose While Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Upped by $650,101 Its Holding; Bamco Increased Its Holding in Par Technology (PAR) as Valuation Declined

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 23.98M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 19/04/2018 – AT&T to Launch Low-Cost Streaming Service; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO in hot water: It’s not just Michael Cohen; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 23/03/2018 – CTFN [Reg]: March 22: DOJ v. Time Warner/AT&T Notes from the Trial – Opening Arguments; 04/04/2018 – CTDI Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 25/04/2018 – AT&T slides after-hours; company misses EPS & revenue expectations; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Cash Offers; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Makes Final Pitch to Judge to Block AT&T’s Time Warner Deal

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Par Technology Corp (PAR) by 71.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 111,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 268,011 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, up from 156,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Par Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $426.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $26.26. About 76,434 shares traded. PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) has risen 74.66% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.23% the S&P500. Some Historical PAR News: 12/04/2018 – Par Technology Appoints Savneet Singh to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ PAR Technology Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAR); 08/03/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter & Year-End Financial Results; 16/04/2018 – PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP HOLDER VOSS CAPITAL REPORTS 6.9% STAKE; 21/05/2018 – PAR Technology Releases SureCheck® 10.0 Platform for Cloud-Based Food Safety; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 17/05/2018 – Duck Donuts® Selects PAR Technology’s Cloud-Based Brink POS® Software; 08/03/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter & Year-End Financial; 02/05/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – PAR Technology Announces New Delivery API Integration with Checkmate and Brink POS® Software

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.12% or 82,517 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 508,019 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.95% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Vestor Cap Ltd Liability owns 268,461 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Guardian Cap Advsrs Lp owns 240,102 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Corporation holds 57,312 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co owns 552,112 shares. First Interstate Bancorp holds 29,911 shares. Private Trust Na reported 0.78% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sandy Spring Retail Bank has invested 0.41% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Argent invested 1.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 2.40 million are held by Menora Mivtachim. C Worldwide Grp Hldgs A S stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). John G Ullman Assoc Inc accumulated 20,701 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Wetherby Asset owns 0.66% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 168,301 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold PAR shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 5.69 million shares or 1.85% more from 5.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) for 125,912 shares. Regions Finance holds 379 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 14,553 shares. Thb Asset Management stated it has 2.47% of its portfolio in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 14,386 shares. California-based Eam Limited Liability Company has invested 0.51% in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Nantahala Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.42% in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Granite Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Wells Fargo & Co Mn has invested 0% in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Com has invested 0% in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). 1,922 are held by Morgan Stanley. Jpmorgan Chase Communications has invested 0% of its portfolio in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 2,364 shares.