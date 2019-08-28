At&T (T) Holding Held by Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management; As Waters (WAT) Shares Declined, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trimmed Its Stake by $2.02 Million

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 88.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $206.05. About 176,810 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: Mulvaney’s Presence at the Consumer Bureau Compromises Independence of the Agency; 04/05/2018 – Drilling Activity for U.S. Land, Inland Waters and Gulf of Mexico All Experienced Increases in April; 28/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Announces FY2018 Appropriations Letters & Omnibus Accomplishments; 20/04/2018 – NH Senate: Connors, Rumpf & Gove Hail Signing of Law to Prevent Offshore Drilling in State Waters; 03/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the Selection of John Williams as New York Fed President; 23/03/2018 – John Waters’s Art to Go on Display in Baltimore in October; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corporation to Invest $215 Million in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Forces Regulators to Put Industry Profits over Consumer; 17/05/2018 – VIETNAM SAYS ITS OIL AND GAS OPERATIONS ARE CONDUCTED IN WATERS ‘ENTIRELY UNDER VIETNAMESE SOVEREIGNTY’; 13/04/2018 – Waters Conference Call Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 15

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 38.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 9,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 35,719 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 25,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.86. About 15.71 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – WATCHTV WILL BE PRICED AT $15/MONTH BUT WILL BE OFFERED FOR NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SOME UNLIMITED WIRELESS SUBSCRIBERS; 18/03/2018 – Antitrust showdown with AT&T will resonate across all sectors; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: 2018 Plans Include Improved Profitability in Wireless Ops in Mexico; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated Network Core; 27/03/2018 – SLING PRESIDENT IS BEING CROSS-EXAMINED BY AT&T LAWYER; 17/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS HOPEFUL AUCTION RULES FOR 37, 39 GHZ AVAILABLE SOON; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on the dying pay-TV model; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 969,467 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $209.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.22 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) stated it has 0.65% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors has 1,642 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 3,889 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fernwood Inv Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 3,025 shares. Parsons Management Inc Ri reported 10,145 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Cacti Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,000 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 5,046 shares. Bamco Ny holds 115,746 shares. Preferred Llc owns 1,076 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Allen Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 943 shares. Natl Bank Of Hawaii has 940 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 252 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 61,242 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Ashford Capital Management Incorporated holds 8,770 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Renaissance Group has 27,512 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Trust Department Mb Bancorp N A holds 83,295 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Legal General Gp Public Limited Com reported 0.81% stake. Fulton Retail Bank Na reported 161,730 shares stake. Liberty Capital holds 11,303 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Bonness Enterprises has 1.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Roanoke Asset Mngmt holds 0.76% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 52,022 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0.58% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Brandywine Mgmt Ltd Co reported 5.45M shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Schulhoff & Inc holds 1.7% or 101,387 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Company holds 394,859 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.65 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Guggenheim Limited Liability Co has invested 0.44% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).