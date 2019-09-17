At&T Com (T) Holder Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position; As Ventas (VTR) Market Value Rose, Royal London Asset Management LTD Lifted Position by $808,384

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 11,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 159,104 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.87M, up from 147,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $70.86. About 1.83 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc bought 13,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 131,354 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40 million, up from 117,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $37.31. About 33.28M shares traded or 6.78% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: TIME WARNER DEAL SET TO CLOSE AFTER JUDGE’S RULING; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 30/04/2018 – Antitrust Chief Says AT&T Faces Same Time Warner Deal Condition; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: NEW PHONES FOR FIRST RESPONDERS COMING NEXT YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Wasn’t Aware of Cohen Controversy Until 2018 — Memo; 05/04/2018 – Ed Nalbandian Returns to Avaya as Services Leader; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner Doesn’t Need AT&T Deal to Succeed — Heard on the Street

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $225.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,316 shares to 11,080 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $10.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 10,094 shares to 102,731 shares, valued at $14.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,244 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.