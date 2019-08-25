At&T (T) Stock Rose While Koshinski Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake by $588,442; As Us Ecology (ECOL) Market Valuation Rose, Fenimore Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $1.98 Million

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Us Ecology Inc. (ECOL) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 36,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.66% . The institutional investor held 211,546 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84 million, down from 247,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Us Ecology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.24% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $57.31. About 85,303 shares traded. US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has declined 3.74% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOL News: 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $39 MLN TO $42 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ US Ecology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECOL); 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q Rev $120.1M; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE OF $122 MLN TO $128 MLN, ITS DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $2.15 TO $2.34; 16/05/2018 – US Ecology at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $39M-$42M; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q REV. $120.1M, EST. $114.5M; 29/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC – REAFFIRMED COMMITMENT TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER SHARE FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.34, EST. $2.20

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 16.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 18,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 92,762 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, down from 111,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45M shares traded or 9.31% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 88C; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AT&T Receivables Funding LLC March 2018; 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – AT&T Witness Attacks U.S. Merger Case as `Theoretically Unsound’; 08/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$24.5 BLN; 11/05/2018 – White House: AT&T’s payments to lawyer Michael Cohen ‘the definition of draining the swamp’; 09/05/2018 – Companies detail payments to Trump lawyer; Daniels’ attorney says there’s more; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Maintains AT&T’s ‘A-‘ Long-Term IDR on Rating Watch Negative; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Could Win M&A Battle with U.S. Government (Video)

More notable recent US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “US Ecology, Inc. Announces Purchase of Ecoserv Industrial Disposal, LLC; Further Strengthens Gulf Coast Offerings and Increases Industrial Wastewater Disposal Capabilities – GlobeNewswire” on November 14, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interested In US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)? Here’s How It Performed Recently – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “US Ecology: NRC Group Acquisition Looks Fair – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “US Ecology Announces Appointment of Melanie Steiner to Its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “US Ecology Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results; Reaffirms 2019 Business Outlook – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colliers International Group I by 8,960 shares to 149,960 shares, valued at $10.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) by 1,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Idex Corporation (NYSE:IEX).

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9,396 shares to 28,006 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 53,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

