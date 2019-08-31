At&T (T) Stake Held by Annex Advisory Services Llc; As United Technologies (UTX) Share Value Declined, Holder Scotia Capital Lowered Stake

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 104,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 93,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 20.42 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Calls Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 27/03/2018 – AT&T Says Dish Chairman Ergen’s Views Undercut Deal Opposition; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Executive Officer Provides an Update at JP Morgan Conference; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Accused of Stealing Technology Behind Streaming-News System; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 18/05/2018 – FOX Illinois: #BREAKING: Armed robbery in progress at AT&T in Springfield. More to come; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 20/03/2018 – On eve of trial on Time Warner deal, AT&T, U.S. government lay out cases; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 21,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 253,625 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.68M, down from 275,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.18 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $667.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 34,391 shares to 500,408 shares, valued at $72.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,187 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.02% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 42,165 shares. 69,452 are held by Guyasuta Advisors Inc. Middleton Co Ma reported 11,065 shares stake. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman reported 170,680 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Annex Advisory Ser Ltd Company holds 0.49% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 104,339 shares. Agf America holds 61,584 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 14,700 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Quadrant Capital Limited Liability Company reported 1.25% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The Switzerland-based Bellecapital Ltd has invested 1.13% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Orrstown Financial Service accumulated 22,110 shares or 0.97% of the stock. 35,719 are held by Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth Management. 18,400 were reported by R G Niederhoffer Cap Management. City Holding reported 134,462 shares. Westwood Gru reported 5.04M shares. Monetta has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.70B for 16.20 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Limited holds 7,343 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Maryland Capital Management has invested 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). New York-based American Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) has invested 2.69% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Massachusetts-based S&Co Incorporated has invested 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fincl Architects accumulated 650 shares. Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough And has 1.41% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Newman Dignan & Sheerar has 0.42% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kwmg holds 0% or 66 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 2,320 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jensen Investment Management reported 3.18M shares or 4.88% of all its holdings. 34,544 are held by Somerset. Moreover, Private Asset Management has 2.03% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Parsec Fincl Mngmt Inc stated it has 143,315 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 6,379 shares. Acropolis Investment Lc stated it has 4,723 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.