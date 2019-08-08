At&T (T) Holder Coldstream Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $2.67 Million; As Union Pacific (UNP) Shares Rose, Wintergreen Advisers Trimmed Its Holding by $1.62 Million

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $166.92. About 2.07M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 429.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 86,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 106,196 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, up from 20,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 33.78M shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS REDUCED ITS IPO PRICE RANGE TO $16.00 TO $17.00 FROM PRIOR RANGE OF $19.00 TO $22.00 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Plan to Cut Time Warner Deal Cost Said to Get Some Pushback; 25/04/2018 – AT&T sinks following revenue, EPS miss; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$19 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 17/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS HOPEFUL AUCTION RULES FOR 37, 39 GHZ AVAILABLE SOON; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion global retraining effort is a bold response to US skills gap; 19/03/2018 – JUDGE WEIGHING ARGUMENTS FROM DOJ, AT&T ON DAY 1 OF TRIAL; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q EPS 75c

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.78 billion for 17.17 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Condor holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 14,737 shares. Forbes J M Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 62,987 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And holds 580,072 shares. Joel Isaacson Limited Co reported 5,623 shares stake. 98,737 were reported by Ashfield Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sterling Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 60,345 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 24,242 are held by American Money Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi reported 2.22% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Saybrook Cap Nc invested 1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Front Barnett Limited Liability owns 3.5% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 130,159 shares. Lincoln accumulated 11,236 shares. Security invested in 1.19% or 22,255 shares. Curbstone Financial Corp stated it has 4,290 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 5,846 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Family Firm has invested 0.24% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 6,151 shares to 136,586 shares, valued at $8.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 15,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,019 shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).