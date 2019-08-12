At&T (T) Position Maintained by Hanson Mcclain Inc; As Transalta Corp. (TAC) Valuation Declined, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Cut by $17.61 Million Its Stake

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Transalta Corp. (TAC) by 48.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 2.52M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.11% . The institutional investor held 2.63 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.36 million, down from 5.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Transalta Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.53. About 72,616 shares traded. TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) has risen 9.69% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TAC News: 10/05/2018 – TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC – TRANSALTA RENEWABLES REAFFIRMS ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – TransAlta Declares Dividends; 10/05/2018 – TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE C$0.39; 08/05/2018 – Transalta’s Tremblay Cites Desire to Be Closer to Family; 12/03/2018 TRANSALTA CORP TA.TO -REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE US$515.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA 1Q REV. C$588M, EST. C$636.0M; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA SEES FY COMP EBITDA C$1B TO C$1.05B, EST. C$1B; 10/05/2018 – TransAlta Renewables 1Q Rev C$125M; 22/03/2018 – TIDEWATER REPORTS PACT WITH TRANSALTA; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP – QTRLY FFO SHR $1.10

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 218.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 260,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 379,438 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90M, up from 119,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.44. About 5.80 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Stephenson Pitches Time Warner Deal Straight to Judge; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N -AT&T INC. STATEMENT REGARDING PLANNED VRIO CORP. IPO; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days: source $T $TWX; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 11/05/2018 – Shortly after AT&T apologized for the “big mistake” it made in hiring President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, the company released a document explaining its relationship with the president’s fixer; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q EPS 75c; 10/05/2018 – `No’ Cohen Inquiries to FCC on Net Neutrality on AT&T’s Behalf; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – FOLLOWING TIME WARNER DEAL CLOSE, PLANS TO INTRODUCE WATCHTV, A PACKAGE WITHOUT LOCAL PROGRAMMING OR SPORTS-ONLY CHANNELS

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,346 shares to 133,609 shares, valued at $37.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 9,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,651 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 358,552 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Charter Trust Communication has invested 0.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 316,542 are owned by Novare Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Atwood Palmer stated it has 509 shares. Moreover, Phocas has 0.08% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 24,645 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Llc owns 77,205 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams owns 48,613 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Dearborn Prtn Limited Liability Com holds 1.51% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 721,024 shares. Barrett Asset Management accumulated 122,870 shares or 0.26% of the stock. D L Carlson Grp Incorporated invested in 97,357 shares. Sawgrass Asset Llc invested 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). C M Bidwell & Associates stated it has 6,925 shares. Amica Retiree stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Crawford Inv Counsel has 1.5% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.61 million shares. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.57% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX) by 587,874 shares to 2.32 million shares, valued at $31.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

