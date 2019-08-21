At&T (T) Stake Has Boosted by Oakwood Capital Management Llc; As Sjw Group (SJW) Stock Price Rose, Holder Water Asset Management Lowered Position

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.2. About 930,186 shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Consumer Mobility Wireless Service Revenue $11.61B; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COHEN APPROACHED THEM TO OFFER ADVICE ON TRUMP; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS APIRL SALES AT T$19.7 BLN; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Urges Fewer Witnesses as MIT Professor Takes Stand; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HTC CORP 2498.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$2.6 BLN; 30/04/2018 – ANTITRUST CHIEF SAYS AT&T’S TIME WARNER DEAL MIGHT BE ALLOWED; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON DECLINES TO ANSWER QUESTION ABOUT POSSIBLE ‘PLAN B’ IF JUDGE BLOCKS MERGER WITH TIME WARNER, CITES REQUEST FROM JUDGE NOT TO COMMENT; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes says during AT&T antitrust trial that critics’ claims make ‘no sense’; 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER 2353.TW SAYS 2017 AFTER-TAX NET PROFIT AT T$2.8 BLN; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sjw Group (SJW) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 7,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% . The hedge fund held 52,512 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 60,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sjw Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $66.1. About 44,572 shares traded. SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has risen 2.51% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SJW News: 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER – HAS RIGHT UNDER AMENDED AGREEMENT TO REVIEW, NEGOTIATE ANY ALTERNATIVE PROPOSALS RECEIVED UNTIL 11:59 P.M. ET ON JULY 14, 2018; 19/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – CONNECTICUT WATER’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS “CAREFULLY’ REVIEWED EVERSOURCE’S UNSOLICITED ACQUISITION PROPOSAL; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO BOTH COMPANIES’ EPS IN FIRST FISCAL YEAR POST-CLOSING; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW REJECTED PROPOSAL ON APRIL 13; 26/04/2018 – CA WATER SERVICE GROUP CONFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY SJW GROUP FOR; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – COMBINATION ACCRETION TO EACH CO’S STANDALONE EPS INCREASES TO MID- TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT OVER NEXT COUPLE OF YRS; 26/04/2018 – SJW BOARD REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO DEAL WITH CONNECTICUT WATER; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group: Cal Water’s Indication Not Reasonably Likely to Lead to Superior Proposal; 31/05/2018 – Connecticut Water Service Announces Amendment to Merger Agreement with SJW Group to Allow for Solicitation of Alternative Propo; 15/03/2018 – SJW Group and Connecticut Water Service Inc. to Combine in All-Stk Transaction

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold SJW shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.81 million shares or 5.34% more from 16.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Capital has 7.12% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 1.86 million shares. Sei Company has invested 0% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 368,503 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 10,101 shares. Blackrock owns 1.81M shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 6,273 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated owns 134,660 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Nuance Invests Ltd accumulated 2.99% or 933,792 shares. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Moreover, Boothbay Fund Management has 0.05% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 7,677 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 25,282 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has 0.02% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 3,201 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) or 5,766 shares. Chatham Capital Group Inc holds 24,251 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio.

Analysts await SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. SJW’s profit will be $26.17 million for 17.96 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by SJW Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.