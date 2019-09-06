At&T (T) Shareholder Gruss & Co Cut Position by $1.40 Million as Stock Rose; As Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Stock Price Declined, Trigran Investments Lifted Its Position

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) by 38.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 677,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% . The hedge fund held 2.45 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.33M, up from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Sierra Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $393.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.85. About 12,653 shares traded. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 26.83% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 08/05/2018 – Sierra Wireless Amends Its Stk Option Plan and Treasury Restricted Shr Unit Plan; 12/03/2018 – Sierra Leone to Sell SLL5.6909 Bln 182-Day Bills on March 14; 07/05/2018 – Sierra Monitor 1Q EPS 0c; 12/05/2018 – New president calls on people to transform Sierra Leone; 27/03/2018 – Sierra Leone December Consumer Prices: Summary (Table); 24/03/2018 – Sierra Leone Court Orders Halt in Preparations for Tuesday Vote; 09/05/2018 – Strategy Analytics: SimCom No.1 Cellular IoT Module Vendor in 2017, but Sierra Wireless leads in End User Value and Market Alignment; 10/05/2018 – SIERRA INCOME CORPORATION SAYS CHANGE IN ITS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE TO $8.00 PER SHARE REFLECTS UPDATED NAV PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Strategy Analytics: SimCom No.1 Cellular IoT Module Vendor in 2017, but Sierra Wireless leads in End User Value and Market; 13/03/2018 – SONAE SIERRA FY NET INCOME R$138.4M

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 37,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 82,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.24. About 5.91 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HTC CORP 2498.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$2.6 BLN; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Questions U.S. Expert on Higher-Pay-TV-Prices Theory; 16/05/2018 – AT&T Powers Complete Networking for Revisn; 02/04/2018 – Time Warner pressure on cable carriers cited as U.S. fights AT&T deal; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 21/04/2018 – DJ AT&T Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (T); 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 `iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Justice Department urges judge to block AT&T-Time Warner merger; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion

More notable recent Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Sierra Wireless Stock Plummeted Today – Motley Fool” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sierra Wireless Is Too Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on January 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of Sierra Wireless Jumped on Friday – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sierra Wireless Lays the Foundation for Return to Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xperi Corp by 572,385 shares to 343,117 shares, valued at $8.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Purecycle Corp (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 45,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T updates on FirstNet buildout – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Buy-and-Hold Stocks to Own Forever – Investorplace.com” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: The Time To Pull The Trigger Is Now – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.