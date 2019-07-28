At&T (T) Position Has Lifted by Oakwood Capital Management Llc; As Sasol LTD Sponsored Adr (SSL) Stock Price Rose, Greenleaf Trust Has Trimmed Its Stake

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Sasol Ltd Sponsored Adr (SSL) by 46.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 15,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,989 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $557,000, down from 33,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Sasol Ltd Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.93. About 161,602 shares traded. Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has declined 18.21% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SSL News: 08/05/2018 – SASOL PLANNING ON CRUDE OIL AT $60 A BARREL ON LONG-TERM BASIS; 22/05/2018 – SASOL LTD SOLJ.J : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 475 RAND FROM 470 RAND; 14/03/2018 – Big energy users oppose South Africa’s proposed carbon tax law; 09/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Dealings In Securities By A Director Of Sasol And One Of Its Major Subsidiaries; 19/04/2018 – Sasol: Performance Chemicals Sales Volumes to Remain Within Previous 2%-3% Guided Growth Range; 20/04/2018 – Sasol Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Sasol Appoints Independent Non-Executive Director; 19/04/2018 – SASOL SEES UPPER END OF GAS OUTPUT GUIDANCE OF 114-118 BSCF; 19/04/2018 – SASOL LTD – FY PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS SALES VOLUMES ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN WITHIN THE PREVIOUS MARKET GUIDANCE OF 2 – 3% HIGHER THAN PRIOR YEAR; 23/03/2018 – Sasol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 32.89 million shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal ‘mistake’; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: CBRE frontrunner to win leasing assignment for Icahn’s AT&T tower; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 `iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was a ‘big mistake’; 20/03/2018 – On eve of trial on Time Warner deal, AT&T, U.S. government lay out cases; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ brings back expert witness in bid to save AT&T-Time Warner case; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Develop Next-Generation Streaming Video Platform and Targeted Advertising Capabilities; 19/03/2018 – Will an AT&T-Time Warner Merger Diminish Competition? (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 74,261 are held by Mathes Co. Amer Research And reported 0.33% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hamlin Mngmt Lc reported 4.37% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 23,204 shares. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora has 0.41% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). New York-based Clark Estates Inc New York has invested 5.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Callahan Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 381,340 shares or 2.23% of the stock. Cetera Ltd invested in 526,930 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 11.98M shares. Moreover, Rbo And Limited Liability Com has 0.2% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 26,915 shares. City Fl accumulated 44,483 shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Company Il reported 0.19% stake. Professional Advisory Svcs reported 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, First In has 0.98% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 42,003 shares. Monarch Capital Management reported 1.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is PPL (NYSE:PPL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Most Vital Indicators For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What We Know About AT&T’s Potential Interest In Selling Sports Networks – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

More notable recent Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sasol Limited (SSL) CEOs Bongani Nqwababa and Stephen Cornell on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AVP, PSTG, SSL and SE among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “NASA Names 11 Space Companies to Return to the Moon – The Motley Fool” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of July 26 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “MDA to Play Key Role in Government of Canada-funded Network to Advance Artificial Intelligence Technologies for Agriculture – Financial Post” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) by 8,848 shares to 13,952 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Index Fund Mfc (EEM) by 32,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).