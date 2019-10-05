At&T (T) Stock Rose While American Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Declined, Salem Capital Management Has Trimmed by $330,885 Its Stake

American Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 31.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Asset Management Inc sold 12,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 25,848 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $866,000, down from 37,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Asset Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 21.37M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/03/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO MULL NAFTA TELECOM PROPOSAL TO END AT&T IMPASSE; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects June 12 Ruling on DOJ Suit Over Time Warner Deal; 15/03/2018 – Diane Bartz: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days to give more time for pre-trial motions: source:; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Cash From Ops Was $8.9 Billion; 16/04/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Clash Over No-Blackout Offer at Time Warner Trial; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM VIDEO STREAMING SERVICE BY END OF 2018; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s ”Alone In The Game”; 15/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial delayed two days; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Contract With Cohen Ended in December 2017

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 7,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 159,253 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90 million, down from 166,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 16.98M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with EGFR-Activating Mutations; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev Up 6%; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE DID NOT PUT IN A FINAL BID FOR PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT – SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH SITUATION; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer assets; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sales Disappoint as Investors Wait for Strategic M&A; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER – IN TRIAL, MOST COMMON ADVERSE EVENTS THAT OCCURRED IN AT LEAST 5 PERCENT OF PATIENTS WERE NAUSEA, HEADACHE, VOMITING, OTHERS; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER- FDA GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR XALKORI FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY SYSTEMIC ALCL THAT IS ALK-POSITIVE; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Accepts NDA, Grants Priority Review for Dacomitinib

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Murphy Cap Mngmt holds 0.59% or 118,246 shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.95% or 241,773 shares. Milestone Grp Inc reported 14,205 shares. Middleton & Incorporated Ma reported 0.06% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Old Dominion Cap reported 11,909 shares. Sequent Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 25,621 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 1.05M shares. 117,921 are held by Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Company. Greatmark Investment Prns Incorporated has 12,209 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Provise Management Gp Limited Liability Com, a Florida-based fund reported 67,778 shares. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Company holds 0.73% or 268,386 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Markets Corporation holds 2.61 million shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Global Americas invested in 1.12% or 439,080 shares. Denali Advsr Lc holds 2.19% or 436,800 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.47% or 216,775 shares in its portfolio.

American Asset Management Inc, which manages about $230.00M and $145.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 16,849 shares to 213,633 shares, valued at $28.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DZ Bank joins firms Neutral on AT&T – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T Preps For Streaming Wars – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Despite Heavy Blows, Roku Is More Than Ready To Lift-Off Again – Benzinga” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Odd Reason the Stock Market Could Soar to New Highs – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: It’s All About Leverage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.85B for 9.98 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pfizer (PFE) Presents Interim Analysis Results from Phase 3 BEACON CRC Trial of BRAFTOVI, MEKTOVI and Cetuximab for Treatment of BRAFV600E-mCRC – StreetInsider.com” on September 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks to Sell – Investorplace.com” published on October 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is GlaxoSmithKline a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Announces Prelim. Results from Proof-of-Concept Phase 2 Study of 20-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine Candidate – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer (PFE) Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Second Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Abrocitinib in Patients Aged 12 and Older with Moderate to Severe AD – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Incorporated invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 7,679 shares. Davis R M reported 0.13% stake. Fort Washington Investment Inc Oh has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cibc Ww Corp reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Centurylink Mgmt Commerce has 65,275 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.51% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt stated it has 1.64% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Horrell Cap Inc has 159 shares. Voya Inv Management Llc holds 0.61% or 6.57M shares in its portfolio. Timber Creek Mngmt Lc holds 0.83% or 29,693 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 619,365 shares. Markston International Limited Liability Company has 172,345 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. 15,984 are held by Dumont And Blake Investment Advisors Limited. Cardinal Capital has 0.08% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 17,400 shares.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.36B for 14.49 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.