At&T (T) Shareholder Benedict Financial Advisors Lifted Position; As Pegasystems (PEGA) Shares Rose, Cadian Capital Management LP Lifted Position by $38.25 Million

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 97,108 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 85,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 1.15 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 22/03/2018 – AT&TPUBLICPOLICY: AT&T COMMENDS FCC FOR TAKING BOLD STEPS TO FA; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: SEE CHALLENGES IN SAT. TV, BUT GAINS IN ONLINE TV; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T HOPED TO GAIN INSIGHT FROM COHEN INTO TRUMP BUT HIRING WAS A ‘BAD MISTAKE’; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2023, PRICED AT T PLUS 135 BASIS POINTS; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it cooperated with Russia probe special counsel in Cohen case; 11/05/2018 – AT&T releases a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 37.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 588,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 2.17M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.13M, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $69.95. About 10,418 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 25/04/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Customer Case Management in 2018 CRM Service Awards; 28/03/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS PAT DWYER AS NORTH AMERICAN VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES FOR COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA, AND CONSUMER SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – ORGANIZATIONS THAT FAIL TO ADOPT AGILE BUSINESS STRATEGIES REPORT 25 PERCENT LOWER SATISFACTION WITH PERFORMANCE ACROSS KEY BUSINESS METRICS; 25/05/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS SAYS TO EXTEND CURRENT PARTNERSHIP WITH PEGASYSTEMS; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Rev $235.2M; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP) $0.15; 04/04/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS SHOEL PERELMAN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT FOR PEGA MARKETING; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $235.2 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Pegasystems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Mphasis to Drive Towergate’s Digital Transformation Roadmap

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 5.20 million shares to 22.05 million shares, valued at $117.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 39,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

