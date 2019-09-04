At&T (T) Holder Beacon Financial Group Upped Position; As Paychex (PAYX) Stock Rose, Southeast Asset Advisors Decreased Stake by $349,600

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 4,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 28,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, down from 32,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 1.41M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 4161.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 1.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, up from 33,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 20.54M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS REDUCED ITS IPO PRICE RANGE TO $16.00 TO $17.00 FROM PRIOR RANGE OF $19.00 TO $22.00 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson says deal needed in content-dependent world; 11/05/2018 – Shortly after AT&T apologized for the “big mistake” it made in hiring President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, the company released a document explaining its relationship with the president’s fixer; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio (Correct); 28/03/2018 – Turner Cites AT&T’s Trove of Customer Data in Defense of Merger; 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s Disappointing Results Put Pressure on Time Warner Deal; 09/03/2018 – GROUP URGED FEDERAL JUDGE OVERSEEING CHALLENGE TO AT&T’S PROPOSED DEAL OF TIME WARNER TO ENSURE COS CAN EXAMINE IF WHITE HOUSE INTERFERED – COURT FILING; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Plan to Cut Time Warner Deal Cost Said to Get Some Pushback; 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal error

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $373.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 16,260 shares to 326,343 shares, valued at $65.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 16 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.35 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 204,178 are owned by Advsrs Management Ltd Liability Corp. Macquarie Group Limited invested in 12,100 shares. Thomas Story & Son Limited Co owns 15,095 shares. The Virginia-based Hendershot Investments Incorporated has invested 1.47% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Somerset Trust reported 30,403 shares. Kcm Inv Advsrs reported 2,571 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De holds 0.17% or 3,600 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Incorporated Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 806,019 shares. Northwest Counselors Ltd Llc holds 40,199 shares. Bridges Investment stated it has 4,160 shares. Acg Wealth invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Mastrapasqua Asset holds 11,448 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Adage Capital Partners Grp Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 148,146 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 6,029 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh stated it has 28,797 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Llc invested in 11,700 shares. Csu Producer Resources holds 0.91% or 7,200 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 1% or 19.84 million shares. Massachusetts Services Ma reported 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 11,298 were reported by Arbor Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 24,871 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Registered Investment Advisor has 56,049 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Perkins Capital Management, Minnesota-based fund reported 51,337 shares. Colorado-based Milestone Group Inc has invested 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited reported 71,697 shares. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.51% or 84,614 shares. Huber Cap Management Ltd Co owns 0.49% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 147,589 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.85% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 2.16 million shares. Stelac Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,614 shares stake. Madison Inv Inc has 0.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).