At&T (T) Shareholder Weatherly Asset Management Raised Position by $646,660 as Share Value Rose; As Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Cut Its Holding

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 90.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc analyzed 16,552 shares as the company's stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 1,640 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87,000, down from 18,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $51.32. About 547,837 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500.

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 20,860 shares as the company's stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 264,265 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29 million, up from 243,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 32.09 million shares traded or 9.38% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 7,408 shares to 4,836 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,665 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "AT&T: Big Money Is Flowing In – Seeking Alpha" on August 28, 2019

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc by 36,586 shares to 44,608 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 33,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72 million for 71.28 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.