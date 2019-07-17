At&T (T) Share Price Rose While Westchester Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $387,500; As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Pzena Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $88.04 Million

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 485,979 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24M, down from 498,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.45. About 2.67M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting AT&T’s Operating Cash Flow by About $3 Billion; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it was contacted by special counsel’s office about Michael Cohen; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – RCN CEO Holanda Testifies AT&T Merger Will Disadvantage Rivals; 10/03/2018 – AT&T, Justice Department Clash Over Merits of Time Warner Deal; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Was Contacted by Mueller Over Payments to Cohen; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Adj EPS 85c

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 1.66M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.61M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462.40 million, down from 10.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $58.69. About 973,956 shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New lnvalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and Mobile Web Traffic; 20/04/2018 – Xcelero Announces Silver Sponsorship of SuiteWorld18; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN 44 PCT VS 44 PCT REPORTED LAST QTR; 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Corona Corporation Switches to Rimini Street for Oracle EBS Support

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM And AT&T Announce Multi-Year Strategic Alliance – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AT&T (T) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HBO Max: AT&T Has Big Advertising Plans For Europe – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T has tentative new labor deals with CWA – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Is Not Worth Buying Just for Its 6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57 billion for 9.29 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Vermont-based Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.99% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dearborn Prns Limited Liability stated it has 721,024 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Advisors Capital Management Limited Liability reported 798,491 shares. Inr Advisory Ser Limited Company has 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 35 shares. Altfest L J & Com stated it has 21,490 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Cornercap Counsel reported 141,683 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Advantage owns 1,931 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Lc owns 27,530 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc has 0.13% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.07M shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory has 0.57% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Stanley accumulated 0.41% or 53,352 shares. Savant Capital Ltd invested in 0.41% or 69,709 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.4% or 7.73M shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Llc invested 1.86% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moon Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 18,488 shares.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $2.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New (Put) by 3,900 shares to 23,200 shares, valued at $6.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLK) by 14,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 666,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.67 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investment Advsr holds 0.24% or 76,921 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.33% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 342,613 shares. Pittenger And Anderson has invested 0.31% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc owns 8,530 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt accumulated 12.76 million shares. Atlas Browninc has 0.49% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Guggenheim Ltd holds 491,144 shares. Bp Public Ltd invested in 0.57% or 276,000 shares. Tiemann Investment Limited Company owns 1.61% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 39,460 shares. Profund Advsrs Llc reported 51,400 shares. Dsc Advsr LP has 0.2% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 20,720 shares. Nomura Inc reported 0.03% stake. Glob Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Roanoke Asset Mgmt Ny owns 67,068 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough And Communications has 1.81% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Slack reference price set at $26 per share: NYSE – CNBC” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Stocks To Watch For June 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle’s Massive Buybacks Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 158,933 shares to 7.99M shares, valued at $96.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axa Equitable Holdings Inc by 1.61M shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.90M shares, and has risen its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI).