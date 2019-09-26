At&T (T) Position Has Increased by Community Bank Of Raymore; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Union Bankshares Has Raised Its Holding

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 612,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.53M, up from 597,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.14B market cap company. It closed at $37.38 lastly. It is down 6.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T releases a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 29/03/2018 – Time Warner Attacks U.S. Data Underpinning AT&T Merger Suit; 11/05/2018 – Amy Tennery: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 29/03/2018 – Twelve pct of cable customers would switch if Turner went dark, court hears; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC SAYS “IMPACT OF THE USF CHANGE WAS TO DECREASE OPERATING REVENUES AND EXPENSES APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION IN 2018”; 15/03/2018 – Diane Bartz: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days to give more time for pre-trial motions: source:; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T’S WASHINGTON STAFF HIRED TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN AFTER COHEN APPROACHED THEM; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AT&T Receivables Funding LLC March 2018; 19/04/2018 – Cradlepoint Invited to Participate in the AT&T Hackathon Focused on Public Safety

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 448.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 18,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 22,772 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67M, up from 4,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $229.37. About 2.08 million shares traded or 6.77% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why NextEra Energy Stock Has a Real Tailwind Behind It – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Surefire Dividend Stocks to Pass On to Your Kids or Grandkids – The Motley Fool” published on September 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “This High-Yield Utility Continues to Pour Money Into Renewables – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy in Wind Power – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on ‘Mad Money,’ including stock valuations, Canopy Growth vapes, IPO market – CNBC” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roosevelt Investment Gp has invested 3.28% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Brown Advisory has invested 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Putnam Invs Lc invested in 1.22 million shares or 0.56% of the stock. First Advsr Lp has 0.19% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Asset Management has 30,195 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited has invested 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Dillon & has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Llc invested in 0.64% or 5,468 shares. Kansas-based Tortoise Cap Advsrs Llc has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Wells Fargo & Company Mn invested 0.48% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Walter & Keenan Consulting Commerce Mi Adv has 0.34% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,713 shares. Beese Fulmer Mngmt Inc owns 2,089 shares. Salem Cap reported 0.14% stake. Rampart Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.84% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Somerset Group Limited Company stated it has 2.78% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).