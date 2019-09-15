At&T (T) Holder First American Bank Has Raised Stake; As New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Share Price Declined, Advisors Preferred Increased by $824,886 Its Position

First American Bank increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 12,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 205,229 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.88 million, up from 192,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 39.23M shares traded or 26.33% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON DECLINES TO ANSWER QUESTION ABOUT POSSIBLE ‘PLAN B’ IF JUDGE BLOCKS MERGER WITH TIME WARNER, CITES REQUEST FROM JUDGE NOT TO COMMENT; 20/03/2018 – On eve of trial on Time Warner deal, AT&T, U.S. government lay out cases; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN EMPLOYEE MEMO; 07/03/2018 – Correction to AT&T Guidance, Capital Plans on March 6; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Makes Final Pitch to Judge to Block AT&T’s Time Warner Deal; 29/04/2018 – DOJ’s Antitrust Case Against AT&T Merger Has Been a Slog; 28/03/2018 – Turner Cites AT&T’s Trove of Customer Data in Defense of Merger; 09/05/2018 – LA Times: AT&T was paying Trump’s lawyer as the administration turned into foe; 29/03/2018 – The Information: Exclusive: AT&T is developing a hardware device, called a switch, that handles the movement of traffic across; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT) by 100.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 137,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 274,739 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70 million, up from 137,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in New York Mortgage Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 5.11 million shares traded or 45.94% up from the average. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has declined 0.97% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $294.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4,900 shares to 148 shares, valued at $25,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 705,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,111 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond Etf (TLT).

More notable recent New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New York Mortgage Trust Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers 09/10: (LXRX) (TTOO) Higher; (ZS) (GME) (PLAY) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New York Mortgage Trust Announces Update to Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividend Distributions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Telecoms, state AGs form pact to stop robocalls – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T shoots higher on activist action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: T, UBER, LYFT, IWM, RH – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T Preps For Streaming Wars – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: The Time To Pull The Trigger Is Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baird (BSBIX) by 100,930 shares to 303,937 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfs by 26,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37M shares, and cut its stake in Primecap (POAGX).

